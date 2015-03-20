Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo, featuring Blue Angels, returns with COVID safety measures

Capt. Eric Doyle, Director of the Blue Angels Super Hornet Transition Team, departs Boeing Cecil field for Naval Air Station Pensacola in the first Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet on Monday, July 27, 2020. The Blues are transitioning to a fleet of 11 Super Hornets ahead of the 2021 air show season.

LAKELAND, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — The thunder of military fighter jets will return to Lakeland's skies this spring as the Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo reappears with some COVID-era changes.

The 47th annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo is scheduled April 13-18 after being called off last year because of the pandemic.

"We're very excited and pleased to be working hand-in-hand with City of Lakeland and Lakeland Linder International Airport to follow all local, state and federal guidance for COVID response," said John Leenhouts , president and CEO of Sun 'n Fun. "We look forward to welcoming fans back to 47th annual Sun 'n Fun Aerospace Expo with open arms and the promise of one of the best events ever."

Online ticket sales have launched, and Greg Gibson , Sun 'n Fun's chief marketing office, said extensive health and safety precautions are being put into place. People who previously purchased tickets for the 2020 expo will have them honored as long as they did not request a refund.

The nonprofit organization has formed a COVID-19 Review Committee, according to Gibson, whose members range from individuals with medical experience to those with emergency planning skills.

"It's meeting on almost a daily basis," he said.

The organization recently sent out notification that it will have a COVID-19 policy for the event that is posted on its website at flysnf.org/covid-19-policy. Gibson said face masks are recommended to all attendees, and will be required to enter indoor exhibit space and areas where social distancing is not possible.

Sun 'n Fun has hired a company to provide mobile hand-sanitizing stations and will have masks available to purchase onsite. Signage will be posted throughout the more than 1,000-acre site reminding guests of the rules in addition to broadcast announcements.

Many of Sun 'n Fun's COVID-19 polices were tested at its first Holiday Flying Festival in December, Gibson said.

"We were able to gain a lot of knowledge and insight as to what our operations would look like in April," he said. "We learned how would people react, would they come out at all and would they fly in — which they did."

Gibson said he is not aware of a single COVID-19 case traced back to the December event despite having more than 7,500 attendees. There are no plans to limit attendance at April's expo.

"We are well able to spread everything out. We don't feel need to limit attendance as a whole," he said. "We will be looking at limited capacities inside buildings and inside structures."

There may be limited ticketing of some special events, including the VIP tents, Gibson said. Many of the forums traditionally held inside the aviation school's classrooms will be moved to outdoor locations.

The expo will not have an international visitors' tent this year, as Gibson said not as many aviation enthusiasts from abroad are expected to attend given travel restrictions because of the virus. Similarly, he said the annual career fair will not be held, as many companies involved have limited travel policies.

Gibson said the hands-on workshops held to give people a chance to learn skills and gain experience "are problematic" during COVID and will see changes.

Another popular feature, drones, may not have a specific designated area this year, Gibson said. The Great Lakes Drone Company will return to Lakeland to perform a specialized nighttime display titled the "Star Dance Spectacular" featuring more than 60 aerial robots synchronized in a multi-colored light display set to music.

A highlight will be the return of the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, celebrating their 75th anniversary with their first public performance in their new Boeing F/A-18E Super Hornets. The Blue Angels last upgraded their jets approximately 35 years ago. The official performances are scheduled for April 17 and 18.

The Blue Angels Super Hornet , while visually similar to the "legacy" Hornet, is approximately 20% larger and 7,000 pounds heavier when empty. One of Lakeland's youngest pilots, 16-year-old Colby Lee , was quick to point out to The Ledger that its engines produce more noise, a louder rumble during a December visit.

