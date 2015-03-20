Suicide try at Colorado Springs VA clinic prompts support conversation

The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in Denver is educating veterans about support services after one man tried to take his own life in an Colorado Springs VA clinic Friday.

The VA "has special programs to help veterans get through holiday blues," the health system said in a news release.



The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached over the phone at 1-800-273-8255, press option 1, by texting 838255, or through the online chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.

The emphasis on area resources comes after a 58-year-old man reportedly climbed over the third floor railing at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic about 6:30 a.m. Friday and jumped to the ground.

The man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to Colorado Springs police.

The clinic's federal police and security officers, who were not available at the time of the jump, are investigating, police said.



