Suicide try at Colorado Springs VA clinic prompts support conversation
By Kaitlin Durbin | The Gazette (Tribune News Service) | Published: December 17, 2016
The VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System in Denver is educating veterans about support services after one man tried to take his own life in an Colorado Springs VA clinic Friday.
The VA "has special programs to help veterans get through holiday blues," the health system said in a news release.
The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached over the phone at 1-800-273-8255, press option 1, by texting 838255, or through the online chat at www.veteranscrisisline.net.
The emphasis on area resources comes after a 58-year-old man reportedly climbed over the third floor railing at the PFC Floyd K. Lindstrom Outpatient Clinic about 6:30 a.m. Friday and jumped to the ground.
The man suffered serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to Colorado Springs police.
The clinic's federal police and security officers, who were not available at the time of the jump, are investigating, police said.
———
©2016 The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
Visit The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.) at www.gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Republicans look to make it easier to install Mattis as defense secretary
Trump dismisses allegations of Russian election tampering; senators plan investigation
Adding 200 more troops to Syria, US deepens involvement
Trump's Taiwan call raises questions about changes to China policy
Army wife sentenced to 14 ½ years in prison for cutting daughters' throats
Election tampering charge roils Washington