Submariner, musician, business owner: USS John Warner’s Renaissance man

ABOARD USS JOHN WARNER — Life on a submarine can be difficult.

The days are long, there's little space, and communication with the outside world is nonexistent for long stretches of time.

But unlike some other jobs in the Navy, only those who volunteer can serve aboard a submarine. That results in crew members who are passionate about their jobs and embrace their unique way of life under the sea.

Petty Officer 2nd Class James DePoy wanted a career in engineering and chose the Navy over the Army Corps of Engineers. He likes the hands-on nature of his job as an electrician's mate and feels he's closer to the action on a submarine than he would be on a surface ship like an aircraft carrier.

But as many sailors learn, leaving home to go to sea can be bittersweet at first. He calls it "the underway blues."

"Mostly it’s the isolation that I think gets to people," said DePoy, 24.

"About the first 24 hours of being underway you realize you can’t get home, and then everyone's kind of like a little bit depressed for about a day. But then people usually get over that."

If "The Underway Blues" sounds like it could be a song, it's because it likely will be one day.

DePoy is what some of the crew consider a bit of a Renaissance man. In addition to his job aboard the nuclear-powered submarine, he owns a share of a car dealership outside Raleigh, N.C., near where he's originally from, and writes and plays music in his spare time.

DePoy says music provides a bit of an escape from a high-stress environment.

"People, when they're standing in the lines or standing around, everyone’s got some sort of music-listening device or some sort of book," he said. "I think people kind of want to not be here mentally for a little while, so I think songwriting is a little bit of my way."

One night when he was standing watch with some shipmates in the engine room on the John Warner, he began to hum and let his creative side out. Soon, he and the others were writing lyrics. The result was "Silence on the Aft Net."

"It’s a song about how, like, when you stand the midwatch at night and there’s not a lot of people awake, nothing is going on, you’re listening to this phone circuit that all these people are supposed to be talking on but there’s nobody awake to talk on them," he said.

"There’s just silence there, and so it’s just kind of a song about the solitude."

DePoy grew up in a musical family and plays the guitar, saxophone, trombone, piano and ukulele. It wasn't long before he created a band called Jimmy Deep and the Warner Brothers to record his song.

When all that I can hear out there is nothing at all

The engine room's so big and I've never felt so small

Can never leave so you know just where I’ll be

I’m begging for you please, oh please, just call me

DePoy said his song was widely shared on Facebook. Soon, he recorded another called "Leona Road" that simultaneously makes fun of and pays tribute to an officer on the John Warner who is one of its shortest crew members, Lt. j.g. Kyle Leonard.

He’s standing strong (That he is, That he is)

At five feet tall (He’s not that big)

He’s always wrong (That he is, that he is)

He’s always small (He’s a ragamuffin)

Some enlisted sailors might be worried about publicly poking fun at an officer, much less making a recording of it that can be widely shared online.

But Leonard proudly talks about the song and told news reporters visiting the John Warner about it.

The often collegial atmosphere is one of the things that makes life on a submarine, with its crew of about 130, a little different than much larger surface ships.

"I had a friend who left," DePoy said, "and right before he left the submarine he told me, he said that on submarines there’s no such things as crew members or co-workers. There’s only family members. And I've got to agree with that, because everything is like such a personal relationship."

DePoy said he's looking forward to his first deployment this winter. While he'd love to make a career as a musician and play in a band with his sister, he notes that he also has a passion for engineering, wants to carry out the mission he's been training for and appreciates the steady paycheck that comes with serving in the Navy.

But don't be surprised if he comes back from deployment with an album's worth of new songs, anyway.



