Stopgap budget bill a mixed bag for Newport News shipyard

A temporary spending bill that would keep the federal government open for business through April 28, 2017, contains mixed news for the nation's largest military shipbuilder.

The stopgap measure, which Congress will soon consider, would freeze federal spending at levels equal to fiscal year 2016, but with several exceptions to maintain progress on key defense programs.

The bill adds $773 million for the Navy's top priority, a new fleet of ballistic missile submarines to replace its aging Ohio-class fleet.

That's good news for Newport News Shipbuilding, a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. The Newport News shipyard will help build the subs with lead contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Conn.

The Newport News yard will also pick up a greater share of the Virginia-class submarine program, a two-sub-per-year program that it currently splits 50-50 with EB. Overall, the program is expected to add 1,000 jobs in Newport News over the long-term.

The bill does not provide additional money for advance purchases in the Navy's aircraft carrier program. That raised concerns Wednesday from Virginia's two senators, who publicly lobbied for exceptions that covered both submarines and aircraft carriers.

In separate statements, Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine expressed concern that the funding freeze will create problems for the future USS Enterprise, the third proposed ship of the Gerald R. Ford class.

Construction on Enterprise is scheduled to begin in 2018 with delivery to the Navy in 2027. The new Enterprise will eventually replace the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Aircraft carrier construction is a long-range process that requires advance material purchases and planning. Funding glitches in one year might not have an immediate visible effect, but could create problems down the road.

For fiscal year 2017, the Defense Department requested $1.37 billion for advance procurement, about $500 million more than 2016.

Warner said a spending freeze through April — seven months into the 2017 federal fiscal year — "is likely to lead to schedule delays and increased costs at a time when our carrier fleet is already stretched thin, leading to extended deployments, deferred maintenance, and potentially reduced life spans for these strategic assets."

Kaine said the continuing resolution creates exactly what defense industry officials say they don't want: uncertainty.

"By opting for a seven-month continuing resolution instead of a full-year spending bill, Congress is once again creating unnecessary budget uncertainty that will ripple through our defense programs, contracts and workforce," he said. "I'm disappointed that the proposed CR (continuing resolution) will delay the appropriate funding levels for the Carrier Replacement Program, which could jeopardize its construction timeline and ultimately our national security."

Both Warner and Kaine lauded the inclusion of the Ohio class replacement funding.

Christie Miller, a spokeswoman for Newport News Shipbuilding, said the company is thankful for lobbying done by Warner, Kaine and the rest of the Virginia delegation. Like them, she said company officials are disappointed that the aircraft carrier-related spending wasn't included, given that it had Navy support.

"We will continue to work with the Navy on prioritizing our long-lead-time material procurement for CVN 80 (Enterprise) given we will be limited through this CR by Congress to FY 16 funding levels," she said in a statement.



