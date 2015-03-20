Steep costs could deter efforts to revitalize Detroit's Historic Fort Wayne

DETROIT (Tribune News Service) — If David Shock has his way, he'll be roasting coffee beans along the Detroit riverfront at Historic Fort Wayne before Christmas.

James Oliver Coffee Co. has set its sights on renovating the former Post Engineer's Storehouse to operate a roasting plantand satellite cafe on the fort's sprawling campus.

Shock, co-founder of the Detroit-based company with his wife, Miranda Clark, who is CEO, are the facesbehind one of the first proposals being considered by the city to reinvent the long-neglected site.

"I just love the vibe and the energy of it. There's so much history," Shock said. "Every neighborhood is ignited by a cafe or coffee shop in the neighborhood."

James Oliver Coffee Co. was among the businesses and nonprofits that pitched ideas for the 78-acre fort last spring after Detroit put out a call to public and private groups interested in leasing individual buildings, multiple structures or the entire site. Others have offered up plans for an event space and brewery, a skilled trades training center for metalworks and garment manufacturing and Latino and Native American museums.

The city declined to release the proposals to The Detroit News.

Detroit's General Services Department intends to solicit another round of ideas in July as part of what officials for the post-bankrupt city acknowledge could be a decade-long process of renovating and reoccupying the fort while asking tenants to shoulder much of the cost.

"Given the many millions of dollars in deferred maintenance, the city is not in the financial position to fully restore all 38 buildings and structures on the site," said Juliana Fulton, a city park planner. "We are looking for longer-term tenants that are interested in putting up significant upfront costs."

The strategy is concerning to advocates for the site and southwest Detroit who argue the funding hurdles to operating at the fort might be too difficult to overcome. At least one nonprofit already backed out over cost concerns.

Southwest Detroit resident Simone Sagovac said the financing expectations could deter smaller groups from participating.

"(City officials) need to be more thoughtful about how do we create opportunities for that space for the kind of activity that we'd like to see, rather than just first-come, first-served, who can pay the price," Sagovac said.

But Fulton said all the prospective tenants so far are city-based and Detroit is seeking grants to help reduce the cost of some repairs. She's confident that projects will come through, noting momentum in and around the fort and recent federal and city policy changes that expand redevelopment options are drawing interest.

The federal government amended several deeds last fall to free up the site for lease agreements with private companies and nonprofit groups. Separately, Detroit's City Council this spring approved a rezoning plan that now permits residential, hospitality, retail and commercial uses.

The changes come ahead of the anticipated 2024 opening of the $4.4 billion Gordie Howe International Bridge, which will be adjacent to the fort in the Delray neighborhood and is expected to generate more exposure and traffic.

Detroit also is in discussions about donating the 1842 star fort — the only remaining structure of its kind in the Midwest — to the National Park Service.

A National Parks Service designation would attract new visitors and ensure that the five-point star fort, built to fire cannons from, is properly restored and maintained, Fulton said.

The fort served as a primary induction center for Michigan soldiers entering battle during the Civil War and played an active role as an induction center for tens of thousands in America's wars until the Army discontinued its use in 1971 during the Vietnam War.

Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the site drew about 30,000 visitors annually but didn't hold regular hours.

"With the Gordie Howe Bridge being the next-door neighbor and the Joe Louis Greenway connecting literally right in front of the gates of Fort Wayne, it's really going to bring a lot of attention and a lot of interest," Fulton said.

"Combined with a National Park Service donation, that's going to generate a lot of excitement and hopefully bring a lot more interest and partners that share the same vision for the future of Fort Wayne."

Latino museum backs out

The Southwest Detroit Business Association put forward a concept last year for a Latino museum and cultural center on behalf of the Mexican Patriotic Committee of Metro Detroit.

The association has since determined the museum is better placed in Mexicantown. They also can't afford the time and cost involved in a project at Historic Fort Wayne, said Ray Lozano, who also is executive director of the Mexicantown Community Development Corp.

"It was going to be a real expense to remodel those buildings there at the fort," Lozano said. "When the Gordie Howe is built, there will be some wayfinding signs to direct people there, but the bridge is at least four years away. We'd like to see something sooner than that."

Fulton said Detroit is nearing the end of a grant-funded assessment of the condition of all of the fort's buildings. It's also seeking federal funds to help with stabilization. The city is pursuing a $500,000 federal matching grant to tend to seven buildings and a separate federal earmark from Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Dearborn, to stabilize another 10 buildings.

Rick Stanza, general partner and CEO of Detroit Rising Development, is part of the group behind Detroit Shipping Co., an indoor and outdoor event space and food hall crafted from shipping containers in the city's Cass Corridor.

He's teamed with Grand Circus Media on a vision to bring a similar concept to Fort Wayne. The plan calls for a concert venue, event space, beverage production site as well as a beer garden and outdoor food court at the fort's horse stable building.

Stanza, who returned to Detroit from Chicago in 2017, said although the site is challenging, there's already been interest from investors. The goal, he said, is to have the initial phase up and running by this time next year.

"I came back from Chicago with a mission and a purpose," he said. "I wanted to stay off the beaten path with my projects and do things that not a lot of other people were willing to do. We're sort of the outlier. We will take on risk."

Stanza said they are waiting on the city to come up with lease terms.

Fulton said the city is formalizing business plans and calculating rental costs to draft potential lease deals. Lease agreements will need public vetting and approval of the City Council, she said.

Carlos Nielbock of C.A.N. Art Handworks in the Eastern Market wants to rehabilitate four vacant buildings at the fort, continuing efforts he said he began a decade ago to develop a hub for creativity and innovation on the fort grounds.

Nielbock formerly held a five-year lease with the city and hopes to revive the 1889 Guard House to develop an apprenticeship training studio in the 1,814-square-foot space to restore historic Detroit artifacts. The city has estimated rehab costs for the building at $272,000.

Known for his massive, self-sustaining windmill installations and restoration efforts of Detroit landmarks, including the Fox Theatre, Nielbock also is proposing to take over the vacant, 1,000-square-foot Post Bakery building for use as an industrial design center for welding and metalsmithing.

Two more buildings — noncommissioned officer's quarters from the early 1900s with combined rehabilitation costs the city estimates could top out at $1.5 million — could be used for a museum and exhibition space, C.A.N. Art Handworks noted in its pitch to Detroit the company showed The News.

"Historic Fort Wayne would be the center of a creative industry hub that considers all of the innovations that were there in the past," Nielbock said. "The continuation of craftsmanship by interacting with it, that's how skilled trades are passed on."

The site was first occupied by Potawatomi Indians and French and British settlers. Its sole burial mound dates to the Late Woodland cultures of the 15th century.

The Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi has plans to revive a former Native American museum at the fort. But not before it completes a deed transfer to gain control of the fort's burial mound.

The Potawatomi have long advocated that the deed to the mound be transferred to the tribal government's control. American Indians buried their dead on the site 1,000 years ago, and a 1768 map shows a Potawatomi Indian village occupied the land.

The museum proposal, said tribal council Treasurer Jeff Chivis, is in the beginning stages and costs to renovate the entire 7,700-square-foot building could run from $650,000 to upwards of $1.5 million.

The tribal council, he said, is evaluating funding options. It has a historic preservation office and can seek out competitive grants and National Park Service funding.

"We think it joins nicely with the indigenous presence and attraction at the fort itself, including the burial mound," he said. "A likely Potawatomi village was located underneath the soccer field and the star fort probably has our ancestors remains contained in the wall of the fort itself."

Tom Berlucchi, who founded and chairs the Historic Fort Wayne Coalition, said he's seen multiple plans for the fort over time. He's glad to see the city's positive steps, but wonders whether the infrastructure needs will hold things back.

"I'm very excited they are doing something, but I'm not sold that everything they are doing is the right thing," he said.

"Who wants to invest all of that money right now?"

James Oliver Coffee is currently roasting its coffee in the city near the Hamtramck border and it sells wholesale to a number of local restaurants and cafes. Shock said they also are renovating a building to open up a flagship cafe in Corktown.

His proposal is the furthest along. There's potential for the roasting operation to begin this year and the cafe would be targeted for 2022. Shock provided The News with a copy of the proposal that estimates the cost of preparing the space for its roasting operation is $235,000.

"People want to be around things they can walk to," he said. "It will help spark a lot more development."

