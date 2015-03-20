Stealth destroyer suffers equipment failure, returns to Bath Iron Works

Sailors that are part of the crew of the future USS Michael Monsoor pose for a photo as the ship passes Fort Popham while heading out to sea for trials, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Phippsburg, Maine. The ship is the second in the stealthy Zumwalt class of destroyers.

One day after heading down the Kennebec River for builder’s trials on the open ocean, the second of three “stealth” Zumwalt-class destroyers experienced an equipment failure and returned to Bath Iron Works on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the DDG 1001, the future USS Michael Monsoor, “experienced an equipment failure to a harmonic filter after loss of an induction coil, impacting the ship’s ability to test propulsion and electrical systems at full power,” Colleen E. O’Rourke, spokeswoman for Naval Sea Systems Command, said Friday in an email to the Bangor Daily News.

Harmonic filters are required to meet power quality standards for other equipment, O’Rourke said.

Sea trials this week tested the ship’s hull, machinery and electrical systems. Combat systems will be tested by the Navy after delivery, the company said in a statement Friday afternoon.

The DDG 1001 will continue systems tests that were not affected and undergo further analysis and repair at the Bath shipyard.

The ship will undergo three more days of builder’s sea trials prior to demonstrating the ship to the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey’s Acceptance Trials, the company said. Builder’s trials are specifically designed to test key ship systems prior to acceptance by the Navy, O’Rourke said.

The repairs are not expected to affect the ship’s planned delivery, scheduled for March 2018.

———

©2017 the Bangor Daily News (Bangor, Maine)

Visit the Bangor Daily News (Bangor, Maine) at www.bangordailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.