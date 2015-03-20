Staten Island veterans rally for property tax relief

Staten Island veterans and lawmakers rallied on the steps of City Hall Thursday for property tax relief for those who have served during a time of war.

"We're all on fixed incomes, we're retired," said Dennis McLoone, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in Willowbrook. "Everybody thinks we have deep pockets but we're all struggling to stay in this city."

Legislation sponsored by Staten Island's Council delegation would authorize the expansion of a property tax exemption for the city's veterans, costing taxpayers $39.6 million or more a year.

"Can we afford it?" Minority Leader Steven Matteo (R-Mid-Island), the prime sponsor of the bill, said at a Council hearing on the measure. "I would frame that question -- how can we not afford to?"

The city hasn't taken a stance on the bill yet.

"Any decision whether the city should opt into this program should be made as part of the upcoming budget discussions between this Council, the mayor and relative stakeholders from the upcoming fiscal year," Veterans Commissioner Loree Sutton told Council members.

"We are excited the strengths and needs of veterans will be a topic of serious consideration as we conduct our due diligence in determining the eventual outcome."

There are more than 225,000 veterans in New York City, with about 21,000 on Staten Island.

About 54,000 veterans citywide take advantage of the real property tax Alternative Exemption for Veterans, which provides for a reduced assessed value for primary residences of those who have served during a time of war. Additional reductions are also available to disabled veterans and those who served in combat zones.

The exemption gives about $24.9 million in property tax relief to veterans.

But the exemption doesn't apply to the portion of property taxes for school taxation, so city veterans like McLoone must still pay hundreds of dollars each year.

"My wife and I find any way to alleviate any portion of our taxes," McLoone said. "This would be a boon for us and our fellow veterans."

The Council estimates the average veteran will save $700 more if the exemption is expanded.

"Why not protect veterans who own homes?" Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) said at a rally on the measure before the hearing. "It is a citywide debt of gratitude and it's something that's well deserved and long forgotten."

Signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, state legislation from Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid-Island) and Sen. Andrew Lanza (R-Staten Island) authorizes the city to include the school tax in the exemption.

But the Council and Mayor Bill de Blasio must approve the expansion.

A spokeswoman said Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito (D-Manhattan/Bronx) looks forward to reviewing testimony from Thursday's hearing.

Whether the bill becomes law hinges on how much expanding the exemption will cost the city.

Timothy Sheares, deputy commissioner of the property division at the Department of Finance, said the city forecasts the cost of the exemption expansion to be $39.6 million next year.

That would put the total cost of the Alternative Exemption for Veterans at $67.1 million in fiscal year 2018, which begins in July.

Should the exemption expansion pass, the total cost is projected to increase to $70 million by fiscal year 2019 and $72.8 million in fiscal year 2020.

Sheares said the bump accounts for assessed values increasing and "possibly a tax rate change."

Supporters of the expansion argue that the city's $83 billion budget can handle the added expense.

"For the city, the fiscal impact of this bill is negligible -- tiny when measured against the incredible sacrifices made by our military personnel," Councilwoman Debi Rose (D-North Shore) said.



