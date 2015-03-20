State money for Connecticut military funerals back on the chopping block

HARTFORD, Conn. — A proposal, brought up previously, to cut state funding for Connecticut military funeral honors is back on the table. This time, the Military Department is floating the idea.

State agencies have detailed how they would cut 10 percent from their budgets, as directed by the Malloy administration, and of the proposed options from the Military Department, the biggest cost savings — about $326,000 — would come from eliminating the three-party firing detail at military funerals.

It is, though, listed as fourth in a list of seven department priorities for cutting funding.

Members of the Honor Guard detail, who render the three-volley salute, are paid a $50 a day stipend. On average, they perform at 3,500 military funerals a year.

It's not guaranteed that the funding cut will make it into the budget that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy will present early next year, or the General Assembly's proposed budget.

No matter the outcome of the funding, the National Guard will still provide at least three service members to fold and present an American flag to the deceased's family and play "Taps," as mandated by federal law. Federally-mandated funerals do not generally provide for a firing party, according to the Military Department.

Veterans groups in the state pushed back in 2015 when Malloy cut the funding as part of his 2016 fiscal year budget proposal. State legislators ended up restoring the cut.

Already, some veterans are reportedly circulating a petition to stop this year's effort to eliminate the detail, and are organizing a protest for when state lawmakers return late next week.

The Military Department receives about $5 million annually from the state, according to Chris McClure, spokesman for the governor's budget office.

"To cut from $5 million, when the bulk of the budget is coming out of staff salaries, there are few places to go," McClure said. "(Maj. Gen. Thaddeus J. Martin, adjutant general and commander of the Connecticut National Guard) had very few options on the table."

Connecticut is one of a small number of states that pay for a firing party, according to McClure, who said Illinois pays $100 per day stipend. In Indiana, the detail is funded through donations made to the State Armory Board, not state money.



