Stars and Stripes gets funding in new defense bill

Stars and Stripes would continue operating for another year under a compromise defense spending bill released Thursday, which came following an earlier decision by the Pentagon to rescind an order that would have shuttered the editorially independent military news organization.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act keeps Stars and Stripes at its fiscal year 2020 funding levels. It requires the secretary of defense to coordinate with the editor of Stars and Stripes to submit a report "detailing the business case analysis for various options for Stars and Stripes" to the House and Senate Armed Services Committees by March 1.

On Sept. 10, the Pentagon notified Stars and Stripes that it would rescind an order to stop publication by Sept. 30. President Donald Trump tweeted on Sept. 4 that Stars and Stripes funding would not be cut “under my watch.”

Stars and Stripes is congressionally mandated to be run under First Amendment principles, but it is part of the Pentagon’s Defense Media Activity. The $15.5 million in Pentagon funding makes up about half of Stars and Stripes’ budget and is primarily used to print and distribute the newspaper to troops around the world, including in war zones such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. The remainder of the Stars and Stripes funding is from ads and subscriptions.

In February, then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper proposed in his fiscal year 2021 budget ending federal funding for Stars and Stripes, a move the news organization’s leadership said would be fatal to its operations. Esper said at that time the money would be used for “higher-priority issues,” such as purchasing modern weapons.

In early September, 15 senators — four Republicans and 11 Democrats — urged the Pentagon to continue funding Stars and Stripes under a continuing resolution. Soon after, Republican senators Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Mitch McConnell of Kentucky also announced their support for Stars and Stripes.

