Stargazing: Taylor Swift visits 96-year-old Missouri superfan

KANSAS CITY, Mo.(Tribune News Service) — A couple of days before Christmas, 96-year-old Cyrus Porter told a local TV reporter what a huge Swift fan he is.

“Is there anything else besides Taylor Swift that you’re really into? Anything else that you’re a huge fan of?” the reporter asked.

“No. No. No. No not — you know. No,” the World War II veteran replied.

Then lo! Like a Christmas miracle, Taylor herself on Monday traveled to Missouri’s Bootheel to meet her superfan — perhaps her oldest — in person.

Here’s the moment she walked in, from her point of view, in a video posted by Hank Cavagnaro of KFVS in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

And here’s what the family saw as she walked in:

okay this is the last thing i'm posting. @taylorswift13 I still can't believe it!! pic.twitter.com/G5pfUpYaH6 — Landon (@Landon_Poore) December 26, 2016

Was Porter excited to see her? Check out that smile.

It's a Christmas Miracle!!! Thank you @taylorswift13. My grandpa was so excited!! pic.twitter.com/1bGlUys38b — robert frye (@bert_frye) December 26, 2016

Check out the smiles on the other excited family members, too, who posted selfies with the superstar all over social media.

Swift sang, too, leading Porter’s gathered family in her monster hit, “Shake It Off.”

It wasn’t the first time Porter had heard the Grammy winner live. According to KFVS, he has seen her in concert in Memphis and St. Louis with one of his daughters and grandchildren.

Porter and his wife have more than 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and love of Swift’s music is something they share.

“He was excited,” to be at the concerts, his daughter, Lynette Fowler, told the TV station. “He was like dancing to the beat, what he thought was the beat of the music, and having a great time with it.”

“Yeah, I just enjoy it, I’m getting old,” Porter himself explained. “I’m just enjoying everything.”

Porter, who was diagnosed with cancer this year, hopes to see Swift again on her next tour.

Squad goals.

