St Pat's parade tradition changing but not without speedbump
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 19, 2017
BOSTON — Boston is staging its annual St. Patrick's Day parade and gay veterans will be marching.
The South Boston Allied War Council had banned the OutVets from Sunday's parade, saying the group failed to comply with guidelines by carrying the rainbow banner last year.
But the council reversed course this month after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh and other high-profile politicians condemned the decision.
Dee Dee Edmondson, a lawyer for OutVets, says members are looking forward to "marching proudly" Sunday.
OutVets was first allowed to participate in the parade in 2015 after decades of resistance that had kept gays out of the procession.
Meanwhile, Veterans for Peace says members will gather along the parade route in silent protest because they again this year haven't been allowed to march.
OutVets founder Bryan Bishop wears the logo of his group while speaking with a reporter at his house in Boston, Friday, March 10, 2017. The organizers of Boston's embattled St. Patrick's Day parade have scheduled an emergency meeting to reconsider their vote to shut out the gay veterans group. This week's decision to bar OutVets from marching drew immediate condemnation from high-profile politicians and stirred up a furor on social media.
MICHAEL DWYER/AP
