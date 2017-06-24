St. Louis woman embezzled $30,000 from disabled veteran
By THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: June 24, 2017
ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $30,000 from a disabled veteran, prosecutors said Friday.
Tamara Jones, 35, had been appointed as the man's guardian from 2014-2015 by the Department of Veterans Affairs, prosecutors said, and took the money from a financial account. She was supposed to use that money only for his benefit, and was being paid by the VA, they said.
Charging documents indicate the money was the man's back pay.
Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement by a Veteran’s fiduciary and could face up to five years in prison at her sentencing on Sept. 22. She will also have to repay the money.
———
©2017 the St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Visit the St. Louis Post-Dispatch at www.stltoday.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Democrats, vets hesitant about preliminary plans for Choice program extension
The sad duty now his, Trump calls for unity after shooting
White House: Trump to sign VA accountability bill on Friday
As Russia launches missiles into Syria, US faces strategic dilemma
USAREUR to increase Baltic presence ahead of Russian war game
Evangelist calls rounding up Iraqi Christians for deportation 'very disturbing'