St. Louis woman embezzled $30,000 from disabled veteran

JESSICA BIDWELL/STARS AND STRIPES

By THE ST. LOUIS POST-DISPATCH (TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE) Published: June 24, 2017

ST. LOUIS — A woman from St. Louis pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $30,000 from a disabled veteran, prosecutors said Friday.

Tamara Jones, 35, had been appointed as the man's guardian from 2014-2015 by the Department of Veterans Affairs, prosecutors said, and took the money from a financial account. She was supposed to use that money only for his benefit, and was being paid by the VA, they said.

Charging documents indicate the money was the man's back pay.

Jones pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement by a Veteran’s fiduciary and could face up to five years in prison at her sentencing on Sept. 22. She will also have to repay the money.

