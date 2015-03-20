Special Operations Aviation Command at Fort Bragg welcomes new chief warrant officer

Outgoing Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Greenwood hands a U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command saber to the commander Col. Philip Ryan, before it is passed to the command's incoming Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wade Ziegler during a change of responsibility ceremony Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Fort Bragg.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Tribune News Service) — Soldiers with the U.S. Army Special Operations Aviation Command said goodbye to the command's fifth chief warrant officer as it welcomed its sixth Friday.

Col. Philip Ryan, the unit's commander, oversaw the change of responsibility from Chief Warrant Officer 5 David Greenwood to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Wade Ziegler during a ceremony held Thursday at Fort Bragg.

The chief warrant officer spot was established in 2005 when Chief Warrant Officer 5 Carl Meyer was appointed to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, Ryan said.

A similar slot was also established at headquarters, Ryan said.

"The position was rapidly adapted across the Army and Special Forces units," he said.

Ryan said the commander, command sergeant major, and chief warrant officer are the unit's core command group, leading 4,000 soldiers, civilians and contractors, and flying or fixing more than 230 aircraft around the world.

"There is nothing off the table when we talk, as each of us brings different perspectives to matters at hand which leads to a unique bond of trust, friendship and understanding," he said.

Ryan shared his memory of when the Special Operations Command established an official panel to review records of the most senior warrant officers in Special Forces selected to serve at the group, regiment and general officer headquarters across the command.

He spoke of being part of the first panel to select Greenwood for the job.

"After knowing, flying and working with him for 20 years, I can attest that he is the gold standard in warrant officers, and is truly the epitome of the command chief warrant officer that others try to emulate," Ryan said.

He thanked Greenwood's wife, Tiffany, for her support of the command.

Greenwood, who is retiring, thanked those who attended Thursday's ceremony, past and present leaders and civilians part of the command, and his family for their support.

"Thanks to all of you for teaching me not how much I didn't know but what I needed to know ...," he said. "Every one of you dedicated to serving and supporting our soldiers — your work ethic and dedication inspired me every day."

Greenwood congratulated Ziegler for becoming the command's sixth command chief warrant officer.

Ziegler, a native of Nebraska, initially joined the Army National Guard after graduating high school in 1992.

After earning his bachelor's degree, he deiced to join the Army full time and applied for the Warrant Officer Flight Training program.

Ziegler has served in various spots over the past 16 years under the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

He's also served as Army Special Operations Forces warrant officer career manager at the Army's Human Resources Command and most recently was the Battalion Senior Warrant Officer for 3rd Battalion, 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment.

Ryan said Ziegler's reputation preceded him, noting Ziegler's "calm demeanor and analytical approach to complex issues"

Ziegler thanked his family, friends, leaders, sons and wife, Christine, for their support, and he thanked Greenwood and his wife for their "service to the organization."

He told Ryan he is honored that Ryan trusts him to be part of the team.

"I welcome the challenges ahead, as I am acutely aware of the criticality of maintaining and modernizing the most exacting and professional Special Operations Aviation units that the Army has to offer, arguably, in the world; units who exist to support defend, and deliver the most lethal and dedicated ground forces, our great nation has to offer," Ziegler said.

