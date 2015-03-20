Special operation warriors use military skills to restore coral reefs

Force Blue co-founder Rudy Reyes, a veteran Special Operations diver, talks with attendees during a fundraiser for the non-profit at Ocean Institute on Thursday, February 9, 2017 in Dana Point, Calif. Force Blue seeks to give veterans a sense of purpose while simultaneously helping the environment by training them to help with reef recovery. The first team leaves for their trip at the end of April.

DANA POINT, Calif. – Rudy Reyes, a retired Recon Marine scout sniper, dropped from helicopters during combat dives in the Persian Gulf.

He pulled dead Marines from the Euphrates River during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. He used his scout swimmer abilities to infiltrate small islands on the Euphrates during the Battle of Fallujah and set up strongholds for the Marines.

“It was challenging and very hard work,” said Reyes, 45. “To keep that edge -- very few can do it. War is a young man’s game. A lot of brothers are struggling because there’s an emptiness when they get out. We can’t do what we used to do.”

But they can use those skills learned as wartime combat divers for the betterment of the planet.

That's the concept behind Force Blue. The new nonprofit was created to take thousands of combat divers - veterans already trained by the U.S. Armed Forces - and put their skills toward coral reef conservation around the world. It's not only a conservation goal, but an attempt at healing.

The post-war struggle of no longer working as a team and not having a mission to fulfill contributed to Reyes’ difficulties with post-traumatic stress disorder.

After retiring from the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton in 2005, he looked to continue his military gig. He signed on as a military contractor and worked in the Middle East and Africa. He sought a greater purpose for his life and a way to continue working as part of a close-knit team for the benefit of something else.

Last week, Reyes and New York writer and diver Jim Ritteroff introduced Force Blue to Orange County environmentalists and military veterans during a fundraiser at the Ocean Institute. The national organization – founded by Ritteroff, Reyes and dive resort manager Keith Sahm – unites special operation veterans with the world of coral reef conservation. Representatives from Rancho Santa Margarita-based Professional Divers Association International gave their support and are partnering with the Force Blue team.

The two-week Force Blue training mirrors military-style training.

“We’re taking those skills given to them and re-purposing them to still have a mission,” said Ritteroff, 53. “Most people think that veterans suffer from PTSD because of the horrors of war. While that’s true, a contributing factor is what they did then but what they’re missing now.”

Most combat divers spent their military service defending communities around the world. Ritteroff wants to redirect that mentality and dedication toward defending the world’s ecosystems.

The missions give special operation veterans the chance to explore one of the most critically endangered ecosystems on the planet. Coral reefs are found worldwide and provide more oxygen than all forest on the planet. They are critical ecosystems to marine life.

“We’re taking men and women trained to destroy something underwater and re-teaching them to preserve it, and by doing that learn how to restore themselves,” Ritteroff said.

The first team selected includes Reyes along with a Navy SEAL, a Green Beret medic, a Recon Marine, a British Royal Marine Commando and Alaska Air National pararescue jumper Roger Sparks, who received a Silver Star in 2012.

The groups’ first deployment is planned for April to the Cayman Islands. Veterans will be trained to identify fish species, understand shark and ray behavior and learn how to restore damaged coral reefs. It will be documented by

The team is the first of many the group hopes to assemble. Long-range plans include operating internationally and including special operation veterans from other countries including South Africa and Israel. Environmental work would go beyond coral reefs to include other environmental hazards such as large-scale oil spills and bycatch issues with sharks and other species.

The nonprofit group also is a way to bridge the interests of those who are ecologically minded with those who support military veterans, Ritteroff said.

The idea for the organization developed 16 months ago when Ritteroff ran into Reyes in New York City. The two had previously crossed paths when Reyes was involved in the HBO series "Generation Kill," based on the true story of the Marines’ invasion of Baghdad. Reyes played his own role in the fictionalized drama.

“I could see in his eyes something was off,” Ritteroff said. “So, I told him to come dive with us. On his first dives, he was a mess. He couldn’t relax. But then he began to see things differently and that’s how the whole idea took off.”

That’s when Ritteroff, Sahm, who manages Sunset House, a dive resort on the Cayman Islands, and Reyes, came up with the idea for Blue Force. They put together the first team with guys Reyes knows.

“I’ve never been as proud of myself since I was a Recon Marine," Reyes said. "This is in the light and beauty. When we come out of the water, we don’t have to worry about anyone shooting at us. When people see what we do, we can change the world.”

