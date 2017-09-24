Special forces soldier from New Hampshire killed in Florida car crash

EXETER — A U.S. Army soldier from New Hamsphire was killed in a head-on collision in Florida, authorities said.

Specialist Robert L. Gagnon Jr., 25, was westbound on Interstate 10 in northwest Florida when the collision happened on Sept. 17, the Army said in a release.

Gagnon, was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group at Elgin Air Force Base in Florida, for the Airborne Maritime Operations Training Detachment, according to the release.

"It was an honor having Robert serve within the ranks of 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). He was a part of our family and will not be forgotten," said Col. Patrick T. Colloton, commander of the 7th Special Forces Group. "Our focus now is to provide the best care and support possible to Specialist Gagnon's family and loved ones. I ask that you please keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Gagnon, an Exeter native who joined the Army in October 2013, was decorated with awards including the U.S. Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Parachutist Badge and Army Marksman Badge.

