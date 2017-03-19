SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 19, 2017
LOS ANGELES — A SpaceX capsule is back on Earth with a full load of space station science samples.
The Dragon cargo ship parachuted into the Pacific on Sunday off the Southern California coast. Astronauts set it free from the International Space Station 5? hours earlier.
The Dragon flew to the space station a month ago from the same Florida launch pad used for NASA's Apollo moon shots. It took up more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and brought back just as much in completed experiments and used equipment.
NASA's other supplier, Orbital ATK, plans to launch its own supply ship Friday, also from Cape Canaveral, Florida. That one, however, burns up on re-entry.
The space station is home to one Frenchman, two Americans and three Russians.
