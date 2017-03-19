Quantcast

SpaceX capsule returns space station science to Earth

In this photo provided by SpaceX, the Dragon cargo ship parachutes into the Pacific off the Southern California coast on Sunday, March 19, 2017. Astronauts set it free from the International Space Station about 5Â½ hours earlier.

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 19, 2017

LOS ANGELES — A SpaceX capsule is back on Earth with a full load of space station science samples.

The Dragon cargo ship parachuted into the Pacific on Sunday off the Southern California coast. Astronauts set it free from the International Space Station 5? hours earlier.

The Dragon flew to the space station a month ago from the same Florida launch pad used for NASA's Apollo moon shots. It took up more than 5,000 pounds of supplies and brought back just as much in completed experiments and used equipment.

NASA's other supplier, Orbital ATK, plans to launch its own supply ship Friday, also from Cape Canaveral, Florida. That one, however, burns up on re-entry.

The space station is home to one Frenchman, two Americans and three Russians.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Thursday, March 16, 2017. The rocket, carrying the Echostar XXIII communications satellite was delayed from Tuesday due to high winds.
