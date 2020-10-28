Space Force’s second in command tests positive for coronavirus

Gen. David Thompson was named vice chief of space operations for the U.S. Space Force on Oct. 2, 2020.

Another high-ranking U.S. military leader has become infected with the coronavirus, according to a statement Wednesday from the U.S. Space Force.

Gen. David Thompson, the service’s vice chief of space operations, tested positive Wednesday after “learning that a close family member, with whom he had contact,” had contracted the virus, the statement said.

“In accordance with established COVID policies, General Thompson is self-quarantining and working from home,” it added. COVID-19 is the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Thompson presided over a swearing-in ceremony for Space Force recruits last week in Baltimore, according to Military.com.

His diagnosis comes less than a month after two other high-ranking military leaders became infected with the coronavirus. The Marine Corps’ assistant commandant, Gen. Gary Thomas, tested positive on Oct. 7, days after it was announced that the Coast Guard’s vice commandant, Adm. Charles Ray, was infected. The pair had attended a meeting together the previous week.

