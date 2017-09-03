South Korea conducts live-fire drill after N. Korean nuclear test
By KIM GAMEL | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 3, 2017
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea fired missiles in a mock attack on North Korea’s nuclear test site Monday, the military said, in a show of force after the communist state said it tested a hydrogen bomb.
The live-fire drill involved F-15 fighter jets and the land-based ballistic missile system known as Hyunmoo, according to South Korea’s military. The weapons “accurately struck” a target in the sea off South Korea’s east coast, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.
North Korea conducted its six and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday at its mountainous Punggye-ri site, prompting international condemnation.
South Korea set the target for its missile exercise based on the distance to the North’s test site, the military said. It added the exercise was aimed at practicing precision strikes and cutting off reinforcements.
The exercise came after President Moon Jae-in ordered a tough response to the nuclear test, which the North said was a hydrogen bomb that could be fitted onto an intercontinental ballistic missile.
President Donald Trump has criticized South Korea for what he called “their talk of appeasement,” an apparent reference to Moon’s efforts to pursue dialogue with the North.
North Korea has conducted five other nuclear tests since 2006, including two last year.
