South Carolina pair charged in blackmail of Fort Bragg soldier

A Jackson, S.C. man and woman were arrested this week after police said both extorted money from a North Carolina soldier in October.

Tiffany Maria Delgadillo, 21, and Michael Anthony Lee Miles, 23, both of the 600 block of Tisdale Street, each face two counts of blackmail or extortion, according to jail records.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was contacted Oct. 13 by Fort Bragg investigators regarding the possible extortion of a 20-year-old man, who is recorded as with the U.S. Army in Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

According to a Fort Bragg investigator, the victim was coerced into wiring money from one Wal-Mart near the base to the Wal-Mart on Whiskey Road, police reported.

An arrest warrant for Delgadillo states on Oct. 6 she "did extort $160 from the victim ... by falsely accusing him of a crime and threatening to press charges."

An arrest warrant for Miles states he "did attempt to extort money" from the victim.

According to warrants for Delgadillo and Miles, the pair advised the victim to send money to the Wal-Mart on Whiskey Road "in order to resolve the issue of pressing charges," though the warrant does not indicate what charges the pair were threatening to press.

Delgadillo and Miles were arrested Monday and taken to the Aiken County detention center, where they remained Tuesday, jail records show.

It was not immediately clear whether the pair had attorneys.



