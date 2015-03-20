Some pandemic aid for the jobless and for renters may end soon. Here's what you need to know.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON — As Democrats and Republicans in Congress continue to wrestle over the details of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package, legislators are working against hard deadlines that could send millions spiraling into economic disaster.

The economic policies passed with the Cares Act have served as life support for Americans displaced by the pandemic's devastating sweep. As many as 40 million - or 1 in 4 Americans - have received benefits from these programs since March. Still, according to a recently published report by the University of Chicago and the University of Notre Dame, poverty has risen each month since June, to 11.7 percent in November. Without the Cares Act, those numbers would be worse, experts say.

"The unemployment insurance system has never been so ill-prepared to handle a recession as it was in 2020," said Indivar Dutta-Gupta, co-executive director of the Georgetown Center on Poverty and Inequality. "We entered the pandemic unusually ill-equipped to handle it. What policymakers to some extent understood immediately is they had to take unprecedented measures."

But key parts of those measures are set to expire next week, with an additional series of protections running out Dec. 31. Leaders on the Hill have pledged to work into the weekend on a package including a new round of stimulus checks.

"We need to complete this work and complete it right away," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said late Thursday, according to The Washington Post. "The Senate's not going anywhere until we have covid relief out the door. . . . In the meantime, we're going to stay productive."

Any snag in the negotiations could have serious consequences. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities noted recently that of the 20 million Americans now receiving unemployment insurance benefits, two-thirds are getting money from programs set to expire. The Century Foundation estimated 12 million Americans could lose their benefits without a new deal - seriously impacting workers' abilities to obtain future employment.

"Across the board, we know that people who lose benefits, they cut their grocery spending 10 to 15 percent, or they cut their spending on medicine," said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation. "We know they are cutting to the bone, and people are forced to make decisions that make it harder to get a job later. Many people I talk to are forced to sell their cars or move back with their parents in a city where they don't know anyone. We know that's going to happen."

Here are some of the major programs set to expire this month.

- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation: When the Cares Act was passed on March 27, the major headline-grabber was the $600 supplement payment for those receiving state unemployment insurance. That program, however, dried up on July 31. The remaining program - the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation - provided an additional 13 weeks of benefits after a worker had exhausted his or her state benefits. The program provided the same amount recipients received from their state payments.

These payments, however, will stop on Dec. 26.

- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance: Another key aspect of the Cares Act was the pandemic unemployment assistance program, which targeted payments to part-time and gig workers who did not qualify for state unemployment insurance benefits but were still knocked from their jobs by the pandemic. The program was for 39 weeks of benefits (in some states for 49 weeks).

These payments also will stop on Dec. 26.

- Eviction Moratorium: A U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey from November reported that 12.4 million renters reported that they were behind on their rent. Earlier predictions from the Aspen Institute Financial Security Program and the Covid-19 Eviction Defense Project estimated that as many as 40 million Americans could be at risk for eviction due to the pandemic. To keep people in their homes, in September the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an order halting evictions in failure-to-pay eviction cases for tenants making less than $99,000 annually, or $198,000 for couples.

The protections were not automatic. Rather, renters had to sign a CDC affidavit and submit the declaration before a judge. Thousands of evictions continued due to loopholes in the order and the flexibility the order allowed local judges. But the moratorium is scheduled to lift on Dec. 31.

On top of the CDC moratorium, many local and state governments have enacted their own eviction protections. Despite a recent court decision overturning Washington D.C.'s eviction filing moratorium, the city has still outlawed any eviction removals until after the city's state of emergency is lifted. Democratic Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday extended the state of emergency until March 31.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam signed a revised budget in November that included a provision banning evictions in failure-to-pay rent cases and requiring landlords to provide written information to tenants about rent relief programs. However, beginning on Jan. 1, landlords can begin to move forward with eviction if a tenant is rejected by the relief program, the program is out of money, or the program takes longer than 45 days to make a payment.

Maryland's courts began Phase 2 of a scheduled reopening on Nov. 30. Under the current law, no new failure-to-pay rent eviction cases can be heard until the courts enter Phase 3 on Jan. 15. Other types of eviction cases continue.

- Coronavirus Relief Fund: The Cares Act set aside $150 billion for each state to handle the costs related to fighting the pandemic and bolsters local and state programs to mitigate the economic hurt. This pile of funding - each state received at least $1.25 billion - could go to rental assistance programs as well as coronavirus testing, the purchase of personal protective equipment, or business aid.

The grab bag of funding, however, must be allocated by local and state governments by Dec. 30. If those moneys aren't allocated by then, the governments lose access. Jurisdictions around the country, including in Pennsylvania and Georgia, have voiced support for an extension of the allocation deadline to properly use all the offered funding.

