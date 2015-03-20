Soldiers in Texas charged with immigrant smuggling

Border Patrol agents monitor traffic at the checkpoint in Falfurrias, Texas, a rural ranching outpost about 75 miles north of the border on Highway 281 leading to San Antonio and Houston.

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Two U.S. Army soldiers from El Paso are charged with immigrant smuggling after allegedly trying to transport a pair of undocumented immigrants past a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint in South Texas.

Marco Antonio Nava Jr., 19, and Joseph Edmond Cleveland, 25, on Wednesday went before a U.S. magistrate judge in Corpus Christi, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas said.

A federal grand jury indicted Nava and Cleveland last month in connection with an immigrant smuggling attempt in June at the U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias, Texas.

The Fort Bliss soldiers were each charged with one count each of conspiracy and transporting undocumented immigrants. If convicted, they face up to 10 years in federal prison.

On June 18, Nava was driving a 2012 Mazda with Cleveland as his front passenger and two men from Mexico in the back seat when they pulled up to the checkpoint located about 80 miles southwest of Corpus Christi, according to federal court documents.

A Border Patrol agent asked Nava and Cleveland if they were U.S. citizens and then in English asked one of the rear passengers where he was going, a federal affidavit stated.

"San Antonio," the passenger replied, the affidavit stated. The agent "then asked what his name was, to which he also replied, 'San Antonio.'"

After further questioning in Spanish, the passengers allegedly admitted to being in the U.S. illegally, documents stated.

The affidavit stated that the immigrants told agents that they had crossed into the U.S. on a raft eight days earlier. They were moved to two different trailer homes until June 18 when they were told that someone would pick them up to take them to Houston and Nava arrived in a car.

The document stated that the immigrants were told that they were going to go through a checkpoint and had been coached on how to answer.

The two immigrants were arrested at the checkpoint. Nava and Cleveland were released but were arrested last month following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

One immigrant was deported. The second was sentenced to 120 days in prison.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at dborunda@elpasotimes.com

