Soldiers Home superintendent, top nurse fired after DSHS review

The superintendent and director of nursing services at the Washington Soldiers Home near Orting have been fired and the Department of Veterans Affairs director is overseeing the facility, the department announced Thursday.

A state Department of Social and Health Services survey last month found 11 of 88 residents at the facility experienced inadequate care, including at least one that put a patient in “immediate jeopardy,” according to a Veterans Affairs Department release.

The Soldiers Home was cited for failing to prevent pressure sores, identify new wounds or properly monitor wounds, among other violations, the release stated.

DSHS sent a deficiency letter, which contained 12 citations, to Veterans Affairs on March 21. The next day, Veterans Affairs Deputy Director Gary Condra went to work at the Soldiers Home.

Within two weeks, the superintendentand the director of nursing services were dismissed.

Veterans Affairs Director Alfie Alvarado-Ramos, who has a nursing home administrator license, assumed responsibility for the Soldiers Home after the dismissals and is working at the site, the release said.

The department has submitted a plan of correction to DSHS, which still has the survey team at the facility.

Staff members are being retrained on wound care and documentation, the release stated, and administrators are reviewing residents’ care to find where the issues started.

“I believe the quality of care being provided today is greatly improved as a result of this scrutiny,” Alvarado-Ramos said in the news release. “We will work hard to restore trust with our residents and their families, our veterans’ community, and our state.”

The Soldiers Home is the state’s oldest nursing home for veterans, dating to 1891. Any honorably discharged veteran living in the state, their spouses or surviving spouses, and parents of service members killed in action are eligible to live there.

