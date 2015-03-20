Soldier surprises family with early homecoming in Massachusetts

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (Tribune News Service) — The sequin-studded homecoming sign Abbey Wilbur made for her military fiance's return from overseas read, "I'd wait for you forever, but 277 days is long enough!"

Wilbur didn't have to wait quite that long.

After a 10-month deployment to Kuwait, Wilbur's fiance David Voss, 20, of East Bridgewater, returned home a day earlier than expected Wednesday to surprise his family.

Voss told Wilbur, his mother Jennifer Voss and the rest of his family that he wouldn't be arriving home until Thursday at around 3 p.m.

The two women spent hours crafting 'welcome home' signs, with help from Voss's 14-year-old sister Victoria Voss and 3-year-old neighbor Emory Desousa, to surprise him at the airport gates.

"My aunt even sent one of the big, nice vinyl-material banners that are kind of expensive, with his picture on it from Ohio," Jennifer Voss said.

What they didn't know was Voss had a surprise of his own in mind.

With help from his two best friends Brian Johnson and Mike Conant, Voss arranged for his mother and sister to stop by the East Bridgewater restaurant where Jennifer works and where David worked as a host and busboy while in high school.

When Jennifer and Victoria entered the lobby at the Fiesta restaurant, they were shocked to see David smiling from behind his old post at the hostess stand.

Teary eyed and in shock, a friend captured the meeting on video as Jennifer gasped, let out a shriek and reached for the nearest wall to steady herself.

"Oh my God, oh my God," Jennifer repeated in shock as she pulled David into a hug, "How could you guys do that to me!"

Even though it was 5 p.m., Jennifer dropped a pair of sunglasses over her eyes to hide the tears filling her eyes.

"This isn't real, this is crazy!" Jennifer said after the reunion. "He really got me good."

David's timing couldn't have been better, Jennifer said. She had been emotional earlier in the day on Wednesday realizing what the following day would mean to her, for more than one reason.

"[Thursday] is the two-year anniversary of my mom passing and he was supposed to come home on the same day so there's a lot of emotions," Jennifer said. "It's hard when you lose someone too, but having him home makes everything a little easier."

Voss will be home for about a month now, Jennifer said. In 2018, he'll be deployed overseas for a second time.

"I'm very proud of him and what he is doing," Jennifer said. "I support our military 100 percent, even more than I did before. After going through this, I give anybody with kids in the military so much credit. It's hard, it's been a long 10 months."

With her oldest son back at home, Jennifer said, everything feels complete.

"Waking up knowing that he was here was just amazing," Jennifer said. "Last night was the first night I actually slept. I have all the kids home– I felt like everything was complete.

