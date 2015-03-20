Soldier killed in Afghanistan remembered as caring leader and friend at funeral

Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy A. Bolyard was identified as the soldier killed in an insider attack in Afghanistan on Sept. 3, 2018.

GRAFTON, W.Va. (Tribune News Service) — He would always stop and wait for the answer.

That’s how it worked whenever you’d see Command Sgt. Maj. Timothy Bolyard in the hallway or in the field.

He’d ask, “Hey, how ya doin’?” then he would halt his stride.

And stand there. And wait for a response.

“It was never a passing greeting with Tim,” Brig. Gen. Mark Landes said Wednesday afternoon at his funeral.

“He really wanted to know how you were. He’d want to know about your family. And if something happened to be wrong, he wanted to know what he could do to help.”

Bolyard’s extended family came in the form of the U.S. Army soldiers under in his command in the field.

They were often relatively new recruits, and usually on their first tours of duty in war zones. It was his job to watch out for them.

Bolyard, a Grafton native who enlisted in the U.S. Army right after his graduation from high school, was killed Sept. 3 in eastern Afghanistan.

Bolyard was shot by an Afghan policeman after a meeting at Camp Maiwand, an Afghan installation, a U.S. military spokesman said. The police officer fled the scene immediately after the shooting but was captured and detained by the security forces.

Another soldier hit suffered critical injuries but reportedly survived.

Bolyard, 42, received six Bronze Star Medals — including two for valor — during a 24-year career and seven deployments, the Defense Department said.

Bolyard had deployed earlier in the year with the 3rd Squadron, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade. He was assigned to Fort Benning, Ga.

At his funeral Wednesday, soldiers from across the country came to pay their respects at Message of Freedom Church, on U.S. 50, just outside Grafton.

Heartfelt respect

Landes said he was always impressed by Bolyard’s interactions with the soldiers under his command.

That went from Bolyard’s heartfelt “How ya doin’?” queries to his deftness at effectively boiling down orders and Army bureaucratic-speak with a "we’re-all-in-together” coda: “Does that make sense?”

“Tim spent his time happily serving others,” Landes said. “He was the soldier you could lean on.”

Since his death, the Fort Benning and Grafton communities have been allowing his family members here and there to lean on them.

Bolyard is survived by his wife, Amy, three grown children and grandchildren.

His parents, Marvin and Sandra Jo, and sister, Melissa, live in Grafton. A brother, Jeff, lives in Reedsville.

U.S. Route 50 from the church to the West Virginia National Cemetery at Pruntytown, was lined on both sides for the funeral procession.

People who knew Bolyard as a kid — and others who didn’t — turned out with American flags.

The Patriot Guard military veterans motorcycle group helped lead the procession, while members of the 304 Jeep Club also steered their support.

At his grave, on a rise overlooking undulations of West Virginia hills, a trumpeter played Taps and an honor guard presented folded American flags to each member of his immediate family.

Soldiers unashamedly brushed away tears and Sandra Jo wrenched hearts when she kissed the top of the casket and said, “I love you, baby.”

The Caveman comes home

Still, through it all, it was impossible to be totally sad.

The slightly mischievous, almost shy grin Bolyard sported for his official Army portraits vectored through, which meant the people still laughed through their tears for the day.

It was smile, that unlike that of the Mona Lisa, wasn’t inscrutable at all, his high school friend Steve Louzy said.

After all, Louzy said, this was a guy who banged his head to Metallica, knocked heads as a solid lineman for the Grafton High Bearcats football team and flipped burgers at the town’s only McDonalds for his spending money.

There was also his high school nickname, “Caveman.” The one he carried for the rest of his life.

“Yeah,” Louzy laughed. “He just this big, lumbering guy, so people started calling him ‘Caveman.’ Except the girls called him, ‘Cavie.’ It was always, ‘C’mere, Cavie.’”

For family, friends and country (and the other way around)

Bolyard, without fail, was always there as a friend, Louzy said.

“He wasn’t an extrovert, but wasn’t an introvert, either,” Louzy said.

“Tim never got too excited, and that makes sense, when you look at everything he accomplished in the military and all the things he saw and had to do on the battlefield. That’s who you want, when you’re in circumstances like that.”

His friend, Louzy said, amazingly kept his sense of humor and fun-loving attitude, despite all those combat circumstances.

Bolyard, as chronicled on his Facebook page, doted on his family and was to known to laugh (uncontrollably) at the antics of the “Duck Dynasty” crew on TV.

He was a photography buff who liked a good ice cream shop. He was grill master at the cookout, too.

Sugar Puff weighs in

Louzy, a local businessman and advocate of community causes in Grafton, was doing something he thought he should do for Bolyard’s family.

He was selling “Caveman” T-shirts, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the family of his fallen friend.

Louzy had set up a table along U.S. 50 for the commerce. After the funeral and graveside services, a big guy with a beard and even bigger grin rolled up.

“You’re doing this for the family, right?” William Combs asked.

“Yes sir, I am,” came Louzy’s reply.

“Ya got any in 3X?”

“Sorry, I have to re-order.”

“Crap. How about a 4X?”

“One right here.”

“Sold.”

Combs, who drove up from his home in Louisville, Ky., for the funeral, was a soldier under Bolyard’s command.

He’s a big guy — 6-foot-4, 300 pounds — and was that same size when he was in the service.

Because Combs’ bulk was paired with a fun-loving personality, Bolyard came up with what he thought was an appropriate nickname.

“’Sugar Puff.’ He called me, ‘Sugar Puff.’ Only man in the military who could call me that.”

In turn, he was proud to call Bolyard his sergeant major.

Combs was so distraught when he got the text telling him his friend and former officer was dead, that he had to leave work for the day.

“Tim was there for us,” he said. “If he told you something, you knew it was true. He watched out for us and protected us.”

Like the “Caveman” moniker, Combs still answers to “Sugar Puff,” he said — at least in certain situations.

“It’s my gamer tag,” he said.

“You ever see it online, that’s me. My tribute to the sergeant major.”

