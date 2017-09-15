Soldier killed at Fort Bragg was training to be Green Beret
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: September 15, 2017
FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier killed in a demolition accident was training to become a Green Beret experienced in handling explosives.
Staff Sgt. Alexander Dalida of Dunstable, Massachusetts, died Thursday at Fort Bragg during training exercises involving demolitions.
Investigators haven't said whether an explosion caused his death, U.S. Army Special Operations Command Lt. Col. Robert Bockholt said Friday.
Seven other soldiers were injured. Bockholt said he did not know what their conditions were.
All of the soldiers were students from the John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School, which is based at Fort Bragg, Army officials said.
Dalida, 32, was enrolled in an approximately yearlong course to become part of the U.S. Army Special Forces, also known as Green Berets. He was learning engineering skills as part of the course in which students are trained in occupational specialties. Special Forces engineers are specialists in demolitions, and also have skills necessary for building field fortifications and bridges, according to the Army's recruiting website.
His previous military training included working with MH-60 helicopters, airborne operations and learning how to survive while evading capture.
"Staff Sgt. Dalida's death is a reminder that a Soldier's job is inherently dangerous," Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, the school's commander, said in a statement.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Report details terror, heroism in aftermath of USS Fitzgerald collision
Transgender military left on ledge weeks after Trump tweets
82nd Airborne responds to picture of man wearing its insignia at Charlottesville rally
S. Korea rejects idea of redeploying US nuclear weapons on peninsula
In search of closure: The effort to identify Hickam Field's 14 'unknowns'
Legal ‘fistfight’ expected when transgender ban gets to court