Soldier injured in Humvee crash at Fort Bragg in stable condition

A soldier who was taken by medical helicopter to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill after a serious crash between a Humvee and tractor-trailer on Fort Bragg last week is in stable condition, according to a spokeswoman.

Maj. Beth Riordan, spokeswoman for 1st Special Forces Command, said the soldier, who is assigned to the command's 528th Sustainment Brigade, is in stable condition at the hospital. She said it is the command's policy not to release the names of soldiers injured during training exercises.

A 24-year-old combat medic from Columbus, Georgia, was killed in the crash. Riordan declined to identify that soldier.

A third soldier was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash occurred around 4:22 p.m. on Thursday, when the Humvee, which was traveling west on Plank Road, collided with a tractor-trailer that was traveling east. The soldiers were traveling to a driving training event, according to Riordan.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, James Wilhelm, was not injured in the crash.

Wilhelm's wife, Bernetta Wilhelm, said her husband had just delivered vehicles for an auto auction and was driving back to their home in Fayetteville.

Wilhelm saw the Humvee veer off the road, then jerk back onto the road, but over-correct and swerve, Bernetta Wilhelm said.

The Humvee was headed toward her husband's tractor-trailer, she said.

Wilhelm pulled off to the side of the road in an effort to avoid the crash, she said. The Humvee struck the tractor-trailer's driver side headlight and sleep compartment, she said. The hit was so hard that it turned the tractor-trailer sideways, she said.

Special agents from the Army Criminal Investigation Command are investigating the cause of the crash.

The U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center at Fort Rucker, Alabama, is sending a team to Fort Bragg to conduct a safety investigation, which is standard for training accidents on military installations.

