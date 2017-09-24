Soldier from New Hampshire killed in Florida crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The U.S. Army says a soldier from New Hampshire has died in a car crash in Florida.

WMUR-TV reports Spc. Robert L. Gagnon Jr. was in a head-on collision on Interstate 10 on Sept. 17. The 25-year-old Gagnon was originally from Exeter and joined the Army a little less than four years ago.

WMUR-TV reports Gagnon worked in the Special Forces Advanced Skills Company Maritime Operations Training Detachment as a small boat maintenance operator. His family says a wake will be held Tuesday, followed by a funeral and 21-gun salute Wednesday.