Soldier charged with causing a fatal crash on military base while racing

NORFOLK, Va. — Federal authorities blame a 22-year-old soldier for a fatal wreck in August on Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, claiming he was racing another vehicle at the time of the crash.

But a defense attorney for Jonathan Richard argues his client is not guilty. He said that Richard and the other vehicle were not racing at the time and that the two vehicles never collided.

“They never touched,” attorney Scott Hallauer said. “No collision. None.”

Richard was arrested Thursday on four charges, including one count of racing resulting in death, one count of racing resulting in injury and one count of DUI.

He is set to be arraigned Jan. 18 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

Court documents reveal little about the Aug. 13 crash. They say only that at least two vehicles were involved, and speeds exceeded 80 mph.

The person who died was identified in court documents only by the initials W.A. A second person who was injured was identified as D.K.

Hallauer said the crash occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Fort Story Hospital Road.

He identified the person who died as 26-year-old William Alvarez III, also of Virginia Beach. He said Alvarez was a soldier.

According to Hallauer, Alvarez lost control of his Nissan Altima as he went around a curve. He drove off the road and into a tree.

A spokesman for the U.S. Marshals Service said Richard surrendered Thursday at the U.S. District Court in Norfolk. Magistrate Judge Douglas Miller ruled he can remain free pending trial on a personal recognizance bond.

While free, Richard cannot legally drink or drive, court documents said.

