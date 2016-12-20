Solar power project at Northeast US military base underway

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A solar power project officials say is the largest in the military in the Northeastern U.S. is moving forward.

Groundbreaking was set for Tuesday at a capped landfill on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. The base is about 18 miles southeast of Trenton, New Jersey.

Plans call for the installation of more than 50,000 solar panels that will produce 16.5 megawatts, or enough renewable energy to power more than 2,500 homes.

In 2013, solar panels were installed on approximately 1,500 of 2,200 homes in the joint base community, according to a news release from McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst.

The New Jersey National Guard has also worked to be "out in front" in installing solar panels on military facilities on the East Coast, according to the news release. The Guard has three substantial solar arrays on Dix and has systems powering the National Guard Training Center in Sea Girt and the Homeland Security Center of Excellence in Lawrenceville.

Stripes reporter Lauren King contributed to this story.