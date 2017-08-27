Smuggling tunnel found in San Diego, 30 people detained
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: August 27, 2017
SAN DIEGO — Authorities in California say they have found a smuggling tunnel that carried dozens of people across the border from Mexico into the United States.
Border Patrol agents discovered the crude tunnel described as a hole in the ground with a ladder inside it early Saturday morning near San Diego's Otay Mesa border crossing.
The San Diego Union-Tribune says agents saw a group of men and women in the street who ran when the agents approached. Some people tried to get back into the tunnel.
Agents detained 23 Chinese nationals and seven Mexican citizens they believe crossed into the U.S. illegally.
Authorities say the tunnel may be an extension of an incomplete tunnel previously discovered by Mexican authorities.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Navy relieves senior Fitzgerald leaders after ‘avoidable’ deadly collision
Fearsome Hurricane Harvey slams into Texas Gulf Coast
Senator vows to fight Trump’s anticipated transgender troops ban
Accused NSA leaker will get to see classified evidence in her espionage trial
US judge upholds ship-based interrogation of Benghazi terror suspect seized overseas
Former US soldier who defected to North Korea in 1962 has died, sons say