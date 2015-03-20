Small COVID-19 vaccination clinics offer hope for those with developmental disabilities

Darlene Seals, center, verifies information with group home residents before their second dose of COVID vaccine at Max M. Fisher Federation Building in Bloomfield Hills on May 5, 2021.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See more staff and wire stories here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

DETROIT (Tribune News Service) — Mitch Allen wants to go to a restaurant. And go to a place with music. And to get together with his family again for the holidays.

One of his two housemates wants to get back to bowling.

"Maybe we can be safe and move on, be back to normal," Allen, 50, said after receiving the second dose of his COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Wednesday for four Oakland County group homes for residents with developmental disabilities.

Beth Downey, 54, agreed, saying after she is fully vaccinated she is looking forward to being outside and with her friends more.

For Downey, Allen and others with developmental disabilities, the COVID-19 vaccines offer the promise of returning to their pre-pandemic routines of outings, programs and jobs, and less fear of serious injury or death for those who are infected and have underlying chronic health issues.

Sheltering in place began for many people with disabilities starting in March 2020 when the novel coronavirus hit Michigan, including Chamberlain House in Pontiac where Downey and 11 others live and many were sickened by the virus.

"Vaccination is gonna be the key to hitting the matrix that allows people in these settings and persons with developmental disabilities to be back out in the community without having to choose between what could potentially impact their health and make them lose their life," said Shaindle Braunstein, CEO of JARC, a half-century-old nonprofit that serves people with developmental disabilities via group homes, independent living support and in-home respite care.

"The social and emotional supports they need from extended family, from friends and that sense of being; that 'I'm out' and 'I'm part of things that are going on' and 'I'm not isolated out here in the corner.' ... This is safety. But at the same time, this is the key toward making sure that we're resolving again some of the mental health issues that come along with isolation."

Since January, JARC has hosted clinics in which more than 2,000 people have been vaccinated, including people with disabilities, their caregivers and others. It has hosted 10 smaller clinics, like the one Wednesday inside the Max M. Fisher Federation Building in Bloomfield Hills, where one group home and its residents and caregivers came in at a time for their shots.

The smaller clinical settings are used to better accommodate those who use a wheelchair or a walker; or who have sensory sensitivities, such as to light and sound; or who are nonverbal, where larger walk-up or drive-in vaccination clinics are not an appropriate fit.

"They have the group where they live; the staff that they know. It's like family a lot of the time," said Jenny Kabert, JARC's director of philanthropy.

Martha Aceves, house manager at Chamberlain House, said 10 of the dozen residents received their second shot Wednesday. The Oakland County Health Division provided the second doses and JARC also has partnered with pharmacies for vaccines.

Bill Mullan, spokesman for County Executive Dave Coulter, said the county wanted to give any of the 1,800 residents on its Save Your Spot list who marked themselves as having a disability the opportunity to get vaccinated through JARC.

He said the county wants to offer clinic options that are in a person's comfort zone, whether that's at a site near their home, in a familiar location with familiar people or a location that understands their particular needs.

People with disabilities may have a higher risk of getting the coronavirus because many have medical conditions that put them at greater risk of severe illness. They also may live in close proximity to others, such as in a congregate setting; have close contact with care providers, or have difficulty wearing a mask, washing their hands or staying at least 6 feet away from others.

Jeffrey Nolish, policy director for Detroit Disability Power, said in the winter "we had hoped that governments on the local level, county level and state government level were going to offer vaccines and prioritize people with disabilities to be a high and immediate priority. Week after week went by, and we found that that wasn't the case."

He said in the fall a number of studies came out indicating that people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were three times more likely to die if they got the coronavirus, people with Down syndrome were 10 times more likely to die and people with schizophrenia also were more likely to die. And all needed to be vaccinated.

Vaccinations began for certain priority groups, such as nursing home residents, first responders and health care providers in December.

On Feb. 11, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that Detroit residents age 18 and older with documented intellectual or developmental disabilities and home health care providers were eligible to get a vaccine in the city. He mentioned three other states — Ohio, Maryland and New Mexico — that offered priority vaccines to people with disabilities at that time.

Macomb County followed on March 12, allowing anyone age 16 and older with a disability and their caregiving family members and guardians to be eligible for a vaccine.

Nolish said there are an estimated 1.4 million-plus people with disabilities in Michigan, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

In March 2020, the World Health Organization came out with a report indicating people with disabilities may be impacted more significantly by the coronavirus. Still, Nolish said, "we didn't see changes made at the most important times" by local, county or state governments across the United States.

"And right now, to be honest, we don't know how many people have died in Detroit, in Wayne County, in the state of Michigan or in this country with disabilities from this disease. And that's a huge problem. It's a huge problem," he said.

"And so there's a data gap at every level that we and other organizations like ourselves fighting for disability justice and disability rights are trying to capture. We are trying to capture the data. We're trying to understand what can we do now and how bad was the loss."

Nolish said many people with disabilities were struggling before the pandemic and they continue to do so. There are also more people with disabilities now because of the virus.

He said the COVID-19 vaccine, including those for people who are homebound, "offers hope and it offers capability for greater access."

chall@freepress.com

(c)2021 the Detroit Free Press

Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

