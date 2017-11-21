Slain Marine's family wants teen suspect tried as an adult

Sgt. William Brown was fatally stabbed on Oct. 21 after an argument between Brown and the suspect turned physical and ended with the stabbing, police have said.

HONOLULU — The family of the Marine who was stabbed to death in Waikiki last month wants the 16-year-old suspect to be tried as an adult.

The family of Sgt. William Brown wrote a letter urging prosecutors to try the teen as an adult, KHON2-TV reported Monday.

"He knew the consequence of his actions, so yes, the family is extremely, extremely of the belief that this individual who did this crime took a life of a Marine Corps sergeant who was serving his country, same as you would take a life of a police officer," said Malcholm Reese, Brown's uncle.

Brown, 23, was buried last week with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery. The Tennessee native was fatally stabbed on Oct. 21 after an argument between Brown and the suspect turned physical and ended with the stabbing, police have said.

Brown joined the Marines in 2012 and was stationed at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

The suspect is set to make his first appearance in court on Tuesday, which would have been Brown's 24th birthday, family members said.