Skywalkers, Wookies and FloatyBois? Here are the names Space Force rejected for its ranks

AstroPraetorians, constellators, freedom-naughts, geosentries, Trekkies, Skywalkers and Wookies were all suggested names for members of the Space Force, according to two PowerPoint slides the service released Friday.

After removing duplicates and alternate spellings, the list emailed to Stars and Stripes included about 380 possible names, from Aces to Zero-gees. Officials in December chose “guardians” as the general term for Space Force members, akin to the Air Force’s airmen.

Last year officials sought ideas from its ranks for a name to distinguish members of the fledgling service from sailors, soldiers, airmen and Marines. They received over 700 responses, Gen. John "Jay" Raymond said in late March.

Some of the goofier names were anti-gravity gang, astrogators, loonies, FloatyBois, Homo Spaciens and Space Avengers.

Airmen, sailors, cadets, raiders, pathfinders, ensigns, corpsmen, Rangers, scouts, specialists, troops, troopers, warriors and operators were among the listed submissions already widely in use, officially or not, as military ranks, specialties or weapon systems.

Specialist, the Army enlisted rank distinguishing technicians from noncommissioned officers, was announced late last month as the term the Space Force would use for its four most junior ranks.

Delta, the name the service adopted for the equivalent of an air wing and the term for the shape used in its “Star Trek”-like logo, was also among the proposals. So was the related “deltan.”

Space professionals, which was used as a place-holder before guardians, was listed among space cadets, space cases, space folks, space Marines and space GIs.

Entries like STARgeant show a clear affinity for wordplay. Other suggestions capture the difficulty of defining members of service who are bound to Earth but focused on space: ground-based-astronauts, space operator located elsewhere, space operator located on Earth and terranauts.

Many names referenced popular culture and science fiction. “Guardians,” like from the Marvel comic book and movie series “Guardians of the Galaxy” and the series' main character, Star Lord, were among the suggestions.

However, unlike other recent crowdsourced naming efforts, such as the British government one that yielded a research vessel the name R.R.S. Boaty McBoatface, no one seems to have proposed anything with a pseudo Irish surname.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland

