Skydiver training with Navy special warfare unit rescued from tree

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man training with a Navy special warfare unit was rescued from a tree after a skydiving accident Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was participating in routine training conducted through Suffolk-based Arne Freefall Solutions, a government contractor, said owner Mike Manthey.

Fire rescue and police officials responded around 10:40 a.m. when the man became stuck in a tree in the 2000 block of Meadow Country Road, said Suffolk spokesman Timothy Kelley. That’s just south of the Suffolk Executive Airport.

He was stuck about 40 feet up, according to a city news release.

Crews used a rope to secure the man and lower him to the ground around noon, according to the news release.

“It happens occasionally,” Manthey said.

The man is doing fine and is preparing to jump again with the military unit, Manthey said. He did not suffer any injuries.

No further information was available.

———

©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)

Visit The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.) at pilotonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.