Simulators, manikins key part of military medical training

Lt. Nathan Kerestes, administers chest compressions to a manikin during a mock training evolution in the Simulation Center, just as Rear Adm. Kenneth Iverson, commander of Navy Medicine East, enters the room, during a tour of Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, June 15, 2016.

Technology advances as times change, evolving the way jobs are completed.

The military is no exception.

The military heavily relies on the use of simulators to train in just about every aspect a mission may require of the service member, especially those medically-related tasks.

Naval Hospital-Camp Lejeune has been using such technologies to train corpsman and personnel for a very long time.

With a brigade of about 90 simulators and manikins ranging from the basic chest and head dummy used in CPR training to high-tech responsive manikins controlled by a headset and tablet, NHCL is able to train staff at a higher level than without access to such tools.

“Simulators are very useful for hospital training,” Lt. Commander Colleen Abuzeid, Nurse Corps officer assistant, said. “They are reusable, easy to maintain and very lifelike due to the constant updates being created.”

Abuzeid said manikins and simulators are used on a daily basis to help staff meet rigorous training requirements, as well as learn how to provide aid in the unique situations troops at Lejeune are faced with.

“Naval hospital has a specific group of beneficiaries and injuries that need to be taken care of,” NHCL Director of Public Affairs Michael Cole said. “Any simulators that are used need to be geared towards specific situations as well as ensuring those training are learning skills they need on specific missions.”

Manikins are used to practice IV sticks, limb and joint manipulation and even traumatic combat casualty care with manikins that bleed and respond to treatment.

Simulators and manikins make not only economic sense for the hospital, but also expand the reach of training.

“Simulators and manikins allow us to control when and how we conduct training,” Cole said. “Instead of moving 100 corpsmen from Camp Johnson to the hospital, we are able to take the training to them. Allowing us to offer more customized and more on-the-spot training is invaluable to the hospital.”

As NHCL continues to expand, more manikins will be added to the training arsenal.

According to Dr. Col. Shad Deering, a professor of medicine and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Maryland, and chairman of the Army Central Simulation Committee, the real push for the use of simulators began in 2006.

The use of simulators became so important in the training of military medical personnel that Medical Simulation Training Centers were established to help provide realistic medical training using simulators and manikins.

The use of these specialized centers allows military medical personnel, as well as general service members, to be trained in great volume, quickly, on the new demands of the military based on wartime needs, Deering said.

“With the number of people deploying we are trying to shift the focus to medical care and immediate trauma care,” he said. “To do that in a great volume and quickly in order to get service members trained in time for the mission, we turned to simulators.

“If we could do it with simulators we’d love to do it with simulators. They are easier and faster than some other trainings.”

Although simulators, some as big as basketball courts and comprehensive enough to simulate the rocking of a helicopter interior, are being used across the board to train, they are not at 100 percent, Deering said.

Research and funding currently in place is specifically focused on determining the differences between performing procedures on an actual body and a simulator.

Deering noted some differences that are being researched to try and find more lifelike solutions, include replications of human vasculature and tissue properties.

“If you want the best training possible you want the simulator you’re working on to work like the real thing,” he said. “We’re getting better at that. We’re not quite there on some of it yet.”

Deering discussed that a major component missing from combat trauma training with simulators is the emotional attachment.

Researchers are working on creating, and have created basic models, of hybrid simulators that are physically worn by a person.“The wearer is rolling around and screaming at you, while you’re performing actual training procedures like chest tubes and surgical airways,” Deering said. “It brings that emotional connection you may not have with a static manikin.”

Deering’s team not only conducts trainings with simulators, some currently being used by NHCL, but also takes part in some of the research.

Perfecting manikins and simulators has a ways to go, Deering said, but research will get there because simulators are a vital part of military medical personnel training.

“Across the board, if whenever we have an opportunity to train on a simulator before working with an actual patient, it is our responsibility to do that,” he said.

