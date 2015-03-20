Sign placed on WWII watchtower in Florida quickly comes down when builder finds out

A bicyclist rides past the World War II-era watchtower in Ormond-by-the-Sea, Fla., across the street from ICI Homes' new Verona Oceanside community on Sept. 29, 2020.

ORMOND-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (Tribune News Service) — A minor controversy was sparked here when a sign for ICI Homes’ new Verona Oceanside community was recently attached to the World War II-era watchtower across the street.

The 30-foot-tall wooden tower is not listed on the National Register of Historic Places but has been an Ormond-by-the-Sea landmark for nearly eight decades.

ICI Homes Chairman and CEO Mori Hosseini said the directional sign was put up by over-zealous employees without his knowledge. He immediately ordered its removal.

“I said to my employees, ‘I can’t believe you put a sign there,’ ” Hosseini said. “There was no reason for the sign to be put there.”

Daytona Beach -based ICI Homes acquired the land that included both the watchtower as well as the site where it is now developing its Verona community three years ago from Gainesville -based Emmer Development Corp. The seven-acre Verona site was previously home to a mobile home park and a gas station.

Verona was recently featured as the “Showcase Community” in the Volusia Building Industry Association’s 2020 Parade of Homes. The community’s entrance includes a miniature replica of the watchtower which ICI’s website describes as “Verona’s Mascot Landmark.” The company also has placed a placard at the base of the watchtower explaining its historic importance.

Local blogger Mark D. Barker on Saurday posted on Facebook a photo a local resident had taken of the Verona directional sign attached to the watchtower. “It’s a smack in the face to those who stood watch there during WWII,” he wrote.

The social media post elicited more than 70 comments from area residents, many of whom were angry.

Hosseini said he understands why area residents were upset by the Verona sign being placed on the tower. “There was a sign there (a few years ago) that was put up by the previous owner so my employees thought it was OK for us to do it, too. But I said ‘No.’”

“It’s a historical thing. We want it to stay that way,” said Hosseini in a phone interview with The News-Journal on Tuesday evening.

Hosseini said one good thing that came out of the sign controversy was the discovery by his staff that the enclosed platform that sits atop the tower suffered some weather-related damage and is in need of restoration. He said he intends to have those repairs made soon.

According to the historical website Atlasobscura.com, the Ormond-by-the-Sea watchtower was one of roughly 15,200 built in 1941 to line the U.S. coasts. “The towers were manned by civilian lookouts armed only with binoculars and a telephone, ready to alert the Coast Guard to any incoming threats,” the website stated. “After the end of the war, the towers were abandoned, and most have been lost over the years.”

The volunteer observers in Ormond-by-the-Sea were part of the Coast Guard’s Coastal Picket Patrol who were on the lookout for German U-boats and aircraft.

The Ormond-by-the-Sea watchtower is believed to be one of only three World War II towers still standing in Florida . The other two are in Stuart and Melbourne Beach .

The watchtower was last restored in a project that was completed in 2004.

According to a News-Journal report in July of that year, the observation hut was completely disassembled so each original heart-pine board could be restored. Those deemed not salvagable were replaced by special-ordered replica boards. The hut was then carefully reassembled and placed back atop the tower.

The original wooden poles as well as the base were replaced.

This isn’t the first time a controversy was sparked over commercial signage placed on the tower.

A News-Journal article published on Nov. 24, 1955, reported about the welcomed removal of several commercial signs that had “plastered” the watchtower in the years following World War II. The signs at that time promoted local businesses, including a motel and a gas station and trailer park. They made the tower “the biggest eyesore in three counties,” according to the article.

"I remember the signs being up on the watchtower in the mid-'50s," recalled Ormond Beach resident Don Williamson , 75, who moved to the area with his family when he was 10. Williamson describes himself as an amateur local history buff.

Barker, whose blog is called “Barker’s View,” praised Hosseini for his quick action in removing the Verona sign from the watchtower.

“My hat’s off to him,” said Barker, 60, who grew up in Ormond-by-the-Sea. He added that he was especially pleased to learn of Hosseini’s pledge to further restore the watchtower.

“I’m glad to see a large developer is willing to go to such lengths to preserve it,” Barker said.

