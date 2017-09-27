Shulkin testifies on veteran suicide prevention efforts

VA Secretary David Shulkin prepares to testify before a Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, as committee members addressed the issue of suicides among veterans.

WASHINGTON — In light of a recent government report on suicides among military veterans, the Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs hosted a panel of experts to discuss what could be done to combat the increasing and worrisome trend. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin was among the witnesses to testify.

