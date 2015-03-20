Shortage leads to Beaumont Army Medical Center temporarily postponing vaccine doses

A COVID-19 vaccine kit, including an alcohol swab, fresh latex gloves, a vaccine syringe, and a bandage. sits ready for the next patient at the Emergence Health Network DayHab center in East El Paso on Jan. 7, 2021.

EL PASO, Texas (Tribune News Service) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center is temporarily postponing administration of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine due to a shortage in doses.

The medical center will temporary stop getting the vaccine at Stayton Theatre and Stout Gym locations until further notice, William Beaumont Army Medical Center officials said.

The current doses of the vaccine the medical center has are being prioritized to “deploying active duty service members prior to vaccine expiration, pending resupply to Fort Bliss,” officials said.

TRICARE beneficiaries and U.S. Department of Defense personnel who were scheduled to receive their second-dose Friday or later will need to reschedule their appointments once the medical center’s appointment system has reopened, officials said.

No timetable was released on when appointments can be rescheduled.

“WBAMC will work diligently to ensure minimal disruption in scheduling second dose vaccinations,” officials said in a news release. “Additional guidance on resumption of vaccinations is forthcoming based on the arrival of vaccine resupply.”

The temporary postponement will last until the hospital receives additional doses of the vaccine, officials said.

“According to the CDC, when it is not feasible to adhere to the recommended interval and a delay in vaccination is unavoidable, the second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks (42 days) after the first dose,” officials said. “If the second dose is administered beyond these intervals, there is no need to restart the series.”

