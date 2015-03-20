Sheriff: Neighbor stole from airman's apartment after he'd packed for deployment

BILOXI, Miss. (Tribune News Service) — Two Biloxi women burglarized a serviceman’s apartment while he was preparing for a deployment through the Air Force, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell said.

Laura Lynn Brown, 31, and Amber Elizabeth Turnage, 35, allegedly stole furniture and electronics from the man’s apartment on Oct. 31 while he was in the process of moving out.

The women allegedly broke in to the duplex apartment on Cimarron Avenue.

A neighbor who noticed suspicious activity told deputies she saw two women taking items from the man’s apartment and putting them in Turnage’s apartment, Ezell said. The neighborhood has groups of duplex apartments between Cook Road and Abilene Street.

Items taken include a leather love seat, electronic equipment, storage containers and several bags of clothes and military items.

Ezell said Turnage lives next door to the man and Brown lives three doors down.

Turnage’s boyfriend gave investigators permission to search their apartment, he said, and investigators found some of the items in her apartment and other items in Brown’s shed.

The man identified the items as his, Ezell said.

Deputies arrested Brown and Turnage on a residential burglary charge on Wednesday. Both were held with no bond at the county jail pending an initial court appearance.

