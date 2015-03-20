Sheppard AFB awaits new $92M clinic, welcomes veterans

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (Tribune News Service) — Sheppard Air Force Base is anticipating a new $92 million medical and dental clinic, with construction to begin sometime between this summer and the summer of 2018.

Funding came from a $611 billion National Defense Authorization Act signed late last year by President Barack Obama.

The clinic will be built at the intersection of Avenue E and Fifth Street on base, an area more central to the base than the old hospital, which turned into the clinic after a Base Realignment and Closure action several years ago.

The new clinic would provide a variety of primary care services, including family medicine, x-ray, women's health, dental, pharmacy and physical therapy to military personnel.

The clinic is expected to be only about half the size of the old hospital, which encompassed about 352,000 square feet and once housed about 300 beds. The Air Force said the smaller clinic will help with energy and maintenance costs. The clinic will be modeled after one at Tinker Air Force Base near Oklahoma City. Sheppard's Public Affairs Office did not return phone inquiries about the current status of the project.

The old hospital will not be vacant, though. One floor of it is now home to a Veterans Administration Clinic, which vets see as an improvement over the old, smaller facility located near downtown Wichita Falls.

"The vets are speaking highly of it," said DAV Chapter 41 Commander Joel Jimenez. "It's a clean operation."

It's also a considerably larger operation. The old building had about 5,000-square feet and the proposed center at Sheppard is about 22,000 square feet.

Jimenez, an activist for veterans' causes, said in addition to being larger, the new clinic offers veterans in the Wichita Falls area more services. Those who need major medical procedures must still go the the VA hospital in Oklahoma City.

Jimenez credited local community leaders for leading the drive that resulted in the improved facility. He said having the clinic on base also gives a sense of military identity to veterans "who deserve it so well."

Jimenez said the clinic still has some problems to work out. Going through security, vets are sometime late for their appointment, he said, and the parking distance from the building is troublesome for patients on walkers — but he believes those issues can be worked out.

Mandy Patlan, veterans service officer for Wichita County, said she has also heard positive reports on veterans' experiences in the new facility.

