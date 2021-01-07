Several thousand National Guard troops deploy to DC after Trump backers storm US Capitol

DC National Guard stand outside the Capitol, Wednesday night, Jan. 6, 2021, after a day of rioting protesters. It's been a stunning day as a number of lawmakers and then the mob of protesters tried to overturn America's presidential election, undercut the nation's democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The Pentagon approved the deployment of at least 5,000 National Guard troops from states near Washington, D.C., into the nation’s capital in the hours after a mob of President Donald Trump supporters forced their way into the U.S. Capitol, defense officials said Thursday.

The troops will bolster law enforcement charged with securing the city after pro-Trump demonstrators on Wednesday marched on Congress, with some of them attacking police, breaking into the Capitol, and delaying a vote by lawmakers to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. Officials from Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware and New York confirmed their governors had authorized deployments of their National Guard troops into Washington.

The entire D.C. National Guard, a force of some 1,100, was already activated Wednesday amid the riot. Some were deployed to the Capitol in riot gear to help local and federal law enforcement secure the building. None of the National Guard troops who have deployed or will deploy into Washington were expected to be armed with firearms or nonlethal weapons, according to two defense officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The out-of-state troops deploying could be activated for as long as 30 days, one of the officials said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that the about 1,000 troops that he was sending to D.C. would likely deploy for about two weeks. Biden’s inauguration will occur Jan. 20, 13 days from Thursday.

Trump supporters successfully delayed the congressional vote to certify Biden’s election win, breaking through security and entering both chambers of Congress, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to secured locations throughout Capitol Hill. Ashli Babbitt -- a 35-year-old woman identified by news reports as an avid Trump supporter and Air Force veteran --was shot to death by police during the incident, law enforcement officials said. Three other people died of medical emergencies during the incident, and more than 50 officers were injured, police said.

Congress reconvened after police secured the Capitol late Wednesday, and they voted to certify Biden’s presidential victory early Thursday morning.

The precise roles for National Guard troops entering the city was not immediately clear Thursday. A National Guard Bureau spokesman, Wayne Hall, said troops would be placed "in various locations in the city to protect property, allowing federal and local law enforcement officers to do law enforcement missions."

On Monday, officials announced the Pentagon had approved the activation of about 340 D.C. National Guard troops to help local law enforcement with crowd and traffic control.

Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller said Wednesday that he agreed to activate D.C.’s entire Guard force after he and Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, had separately spoken with Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. Those top U.S. officials were all at the Capitol when the mob stormed the building.

“We are prepared to provide additional support as necessary and appropriate as requested by local authorities,” Miller said in a statement. “Our people are sworn to defend the Constitution and our democratic form of government, and they will act accordingly.”

The out-of-state deployments could grow larger in the coming days or be scaled back, one of the defense officials said Thursday, calling the situation “still very, very fluid.”

In a statement announcing he would send 500 of his National Guard troops to Washington, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the forces were needed “to protect our democracy and facilitate the peaceful transition of power.”

“Our republic is built on the principles of democracy, peace, the right of the American people to freely choose their leaders,” Murphy said in a statement. “The brave men and women of our National Guard will be deployed in order to preserve those sacred principles.”

Dickstein.corey@stripes.com

Twitter: @CDicksteinDC

