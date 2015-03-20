Sessions open to naming ‘special counsel’ to investigate decisions by Obama-era Justice Department

Attorney General Jeff Sessions arrives for President Donald Trump's first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives on Feb. 28, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Tribune News Service) — Attorney Gen. Jeff Sessions told a conservative radio host Thursday morning that he was open to naming a “special counsel” to review actions of the Justice Department under the Obama administration.

Sessions was a vocal critic of his predecessors, Eric H. Holder Jr. and Loretta Lynch, and their decisions in various investigations. Among those that irked him most were the probes into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State and into the IRS’ mishandling of tax exemption applications by conservative groups.

The Justice Department declined to bring charges in either investigation. In 2015, Justice Department officials sent a letter to Congress, saying it had closed its IRS investigation without charges after finding no evidence of criminal activity or politically motivated bias. But it added that it had found “substantial evidence of mismanagement, poor judgment and institutional inertia” at the agency.

Sessions told radio host Hugh Hewitt that he was “going to do everything I possibly can to restore the independence and professionalism of the Department of Justice.”

“So we would have to consider whether or not some outside special counsel is needed,” he said. “Generally, a good review of that internally is the first step before any such decision is made”

When asked specifically about the IRS investigation, Sessions said “that circumstance raised a lot of questions in my mind, and when I was in the Senate. So it is a matter of real concern to me.”

