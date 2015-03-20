Servicemembes stand in for Trump, Pence at inauguration rehearsal

Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery. playing the part of President-elect Donald Trump, takes the oath of office during an inauguration rehearsal at the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 15, 2017. Playing the part of Melania Trump is Army Spc. Sara Corry.

WASHINGTON – The stand-in for Donald Trump had a military haircut. The Mike Pence substitute wasn’t silver haired.

But both committed to their roles in other ways during a rehearsal Sunday for Friday’s inauguration. Army Sgt. Maj. Greg Lowery bought a red tie to get into the role of Trump. Army Master Sgt. Neil Ewachiw, who was playing Pence, donned a blue tie.

Army Spc. Sara Corry purchased a pair of heels so she would match Melania Trump’s height. Army Master Sgt. Leigh Ann Hinton, who portrayed Karen Pence, wore a pair of more sensible wedges.

“We’re just trying to look the part as much as possible,” Lowery said, “standing in the correct place at the correct time.”

That meant spending hours Sunday morning at the Capitol Building where they walked down the steps of the East Front to review the troops, stood on the West Front so the cameras could get the right angles for the swearing-in ceremony, and even marched down Pennsylvania Avenue to practice the parade.

“Our primary duty is to help the people who are responsible for the logistics and movement so they can prepare and practice,” Hinton said.

The stand-ins, who went through an interview process, were chosen in part for their height and gender so adjustments could be made for cameras and microphones. Their military bearing was an advantage. As was Lowery’s and Ewachiw’s ability, as vocalists in the U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own,” to enunciate.

“You have to be able to speak clearly,” Ewachiw said. “There’s an oath we have to take.”

Pence announced Sunday he will be taking his oath on Ronald Reagan’s family Bible. Reagan inspired Pence to leave behind the Democratic politics he grew up in through his Irish Catholic family and become a Republican. “He set out to change a nation and in doing so, he changed the world,” Pence said in a statement.

The Bible will be opened to the same page Reagan used during his inaugurations, which contains a passage Pence referenced frequently during the campaign: “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

Pence will be sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, the first time an African American justice will administer the oath to either a president or vice president. Pence said he admires the conservative justice for his philosophy and “courage on the bench.”

“It will be my honor to take the oath of office to defend our Constitution from a man who has dedicated his life to the same noble pursuit,” Pence said in a statement.

Trump will be sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Ewachiw said the oaths are similar to what members of the military use so “there’s a certain resonance there.”

But there’s still nothing like being the commander-in-chief, even if it’s only pretend. “It was a very surreal experience,” Lowery said about playing Trump. “It made me feel very proud…And it’s just a real honor for all of us to be here this morning.”

The stand-ins haven’t met their counterparts though they will get to sing for them at the "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration” at the Lincoln Memorial Thursday.

Friday, however, they will be watching the ceremonies along with everyone else. “My position will have been filled by then,” Ewachiw said.

