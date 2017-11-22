Quantcast

Servicemembers celebrate Thanksgiving with a taste of home

By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 22, 2017

From Germany to Japan to Hawaii, U.S. servicemembers and their families celebrated Thanksgiving away from home with a little tradition and a lot of turkey.

Dining facilities in Germany decorated DFACs with Thanksgiving flare and served roasted turkey, prime rib and all the trimmings. At Yokota Air Base in Japan, airmen and base workers were treated to a turkey plate and desserts at the annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon.
 

U.S. Army Pvt. Austin Johnson with the 1st Battalion, 4th Infantry Regiment, enjoys his first Thanksgiving meal away from home at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center's Warrior Sport Café Dining Facility in Hohenfels, Germany, Nov. 22, 2017.
DAVID OVERSON/U.S. ARMY

