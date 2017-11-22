GALLERY
Servicemembers celebrate Thanksgiving with a taste of home
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 22, 2017
<gallery>
From Germany to Japan to Hawaii, U.S. servicemembers and their families celebrated Thanksgiving away from home with a little tradition and a lot of turkey.
Dining facilities in Germany decorated DFACs with Thanksgiving flare and served roasted turkey, prime rib and all the trimmings. At Yokota Air Base in Japan, airmen and base workers were treated to a turkey plate and desserts at the annual Thanksgiving Day luncheon.
