Servicemembers and their families celebrate Christmas around the world

Gunny Claus greets children at a Christmas party hosted by Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 252 at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point on Dec. 1.

ETHAN PUMPHRET/U.S. MARINE CORPS

By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS Published: December 24, 2017

Christmas comes but once a year, but the military community managed to get the spirit going early and often this year — even if some of it was in the course of their work.

Here's a look at some of the holiday fun around the world, including visiting with Gunny Claus in North Carolina, a 100-year-old Christmas Ship tradition in Chicago, and a Jingle Bell run on Okinawa.

Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force, hands out Christmas stockings to Marines at Camp Courtney, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 22, 2017. Nicholson, alongside Santa Claus, wished the Marines happy holidays and provided gifts from volunteer organizations to the III MEF command element to spread Christmas cheer.
NELSON DUENAS/U.S. MARINE CORPS PHOTO

