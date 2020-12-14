Service set for Medal of Honor recipient killed by COVID-19

Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins talks to reporters after his Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House, Sept. 15, 2014.

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

OPELIKA, Ala. — A Medal of Honor recipient from Alabama who died after contracting COVID-19 earlier this year will be laid to rest this week at Arlington National Cemetery.

Services for retired Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bennie G. Adkins of Opelika were announced by the foundation he began to provide educational assistance for members of the Special Forces.

Adkins died in April at the age of 86 after falling ill with the illness caused by the new coronavirus. He received the nation's highest military honor in 2014 for his heroic service with the Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War.

Adkins is credited with killing 135 to 175 Vietnamese in a nearly four-day battle. He was wounded 18 times and helped other soldiers to safety, according to a Stars and Stripes story.

“I have to be honest, in a battle and daring escape that lasted four days, Bennie performed so many acts of bravery we actually don’t have time to talk about all of them,” former President Barack Obama said when he presented Adkins with the Medal of Honor.

Adkins deployed three times to Vietnam between 1963 and 1971 and was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during his his second tour in Vietnam in 1966.

Adkins' body will be escorted from an Opelika funeral home to the Atlanta airport by the Lee County Sheriff's Office on Monday. He will be buried with full military honors on Wednesday morning at Arlington beside his late wife, who died last year.

The service for Adkins will be shown by livestream. His funeral was delayed because of the continuing pandemic.