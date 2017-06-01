Sentencing set for Navy officer who shared military secrets
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 1, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. — A U.S. Navy officer will soon be sentenced for revealing military secrets and other crimes.
The Navy says a sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Thursday in Virginia for Lt. Cmdr. Edward C. Lin. The proceeding on a base in Norfolk could last into Friday.
Navy prosecutors had abandoned efforts to convict Lin of spying for China or Taiwan. They struck a plea deal in May instead that portrays him as arrogant and willing to reveal military secrets to impress women.
The 40-year-old Lin faces dismissal from the Navy and up to 36 years in prison.
Lin has had an impressive military career. He was on the staff of an assistant secretary of the Navy in Washington. He also was assigned to a unit in Hawaii that flies spy planes.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Following Trump's trip, Merkel says Europe can't rely on US anymore
Once at risk of extinction, iconic Warthog plane lives on
Mattis says US is trying to keep Islamic State fighters from going home
After 50 years, MIA pilot's wedding ring and bone fragments found in Vietnam pond
US Embassy guards killed, US contractors wounded as blast kills scores in Kabul
'My son, he knew true love': Close-knit family prepares to honor airman killed in Okinawa