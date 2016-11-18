Sentencing reset for man in US attacks plot
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: November 18, 2016
CINCINNATI — Sentencing has been reset for an Ohio man who pleaded guilty to plotting attacks against a member of the U.S. military and a local police station in support of the Islamic State group.
Sentencing is now scheduled for Nov. 23 for Munir Abdulkader.
Court documents say Abdulkader pleaded guilty to attempting to kill officers and employees of the United States, providing material support of a foreign terrorist organization and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.
The 22-year-old West Chester man was arrested in May 2015.
U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett has rescheduled sentencing from Friday until next week.
Investigators say Abdulkader communicated with an Islamic State member. They say he wanted to behead a military employee while recording video and then attack a police station.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Trump team discussing Sen. Kelly Ayotte for defense secretary
Report: Hiring veterans is more of a priority for businesses, though problems remain
Air Force denies MIA status for airman in Vietnam-era Baron 52 case
In Libya, United States lays plans to hunt down escaped Islamic State fighters
Littoral Combat Ship damaged in Panama Canal
Like 'the day Osama was killed': How the military is reacting to Trump's victory