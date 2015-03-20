Senior diplomat resignations accepted as Trump team enters
By MATTHEW LEE AND JOSH LEDERMAN | Associated Press | Published: January 26, 2017
WASHINGTON — A number of senior career diplomats are leaving the State Department after the Trump administration accepted their resignations from presidentially appointed positions.
The State Department said Thursday that several senior management officials as well as a top arms control diplomat would be leaving. All submitted their resignations prior to Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration as is required of officials holding jobs appointed by the president. They were not required to leave the foreign service but chose to retire or resign for personal reasons, the department said.
More resignations are expected to be accepted as Trump’s diplomatic team takes shape, according to officials. The now-vacant jobs will be filled by subordinates on an acting basis until their full-time appointments are named, the department said.
