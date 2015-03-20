Senator says sexual assault remains pervasive in US military
By RICHARD LARDNER | Associated Press | Published: September 7, 2017
WASHINGTON — A Senate Democrat says sexual assault within the U.S. armed forces remains pervasive. That’s despite numerous changes to the military justice code ordered by Congress in the last five years.
In a report to be released Thursday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says, “Our men and women in uniform still do not have confidence in the military justice system.”
Gillibrand examined files from 238 sexual assault cases adjudicated in 2015 at four of the largest U.S. military installations.
The senator says she found no examples of disciplinary action against people who retaliated against someone who made a sexual assault claim. She says that conflicts with Pentagon surveys that found more than half of all victims experienced negative reactions or reprisals for their complaints.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
What to watch for as war games begin between US, South Korea
Texas Guard troops scramble to rescue civilians in Harvey's wake
Servicemembers, gay rights groups ask judge to halt Trump's transgender ban
Crisis with N. Korea tests US military response
Civil rights groups sue Trump over transgender ban
Sailors who died in McCain collision receive posthumous promotions